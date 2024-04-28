Intoxicated joyride leads to Pattaya chaos, man arrested

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 24 year old Thai-English man was arrested in the early hours today after his intoxicated joyride ended in a series of collisions along Pattaya South Road. The young man’s reckless driving left a trail of destruction and alarmed local motorcycle taxi drivers who witnessed his erratic behaviour.

At the scene, police discovered a Toyota Altis bearing the license plate กท7117 from Rayong. The vehicle, driven by Matthew, was significantly damaged at the front after ploughing into several parked vehicles. Five motorcycles were also hit, toppling over in a domino effect. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

Eyewitnesses, including motorcycle taxi drivers, described the harrowing moments leading up to the collisions. They reported seeing the car swerve unpredictably before crashing into the parked vehicles. Upon closer inspection of the car, law enforcement found a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, believed to be ketamine, which they secured as evidence.

Matthew confessed to having consumed both alcohol and ketamine, which left him unable to recall the events leading up to the crashes. Following his admission, police took photographs as evidence and detained Matthew for further testing. He was subjected to both alcohol and drug screenings as part of the legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

The Deputy Investigator, Sub-Lieutenant Sakayaphap Chaidet of Pattaya City Police Station, quickly responded to the report of the accident, arriving with his team to assess the damage and initiate an investigation.

