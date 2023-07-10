Fatal collision with electric pole kills two, leaving four critically injured in Samut Sakhon

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Two people tragically lost their lives when their pick-up truck lost control and collided with an electric pole, following the collision, the vehicle was completely wrecked in central Thailand. This heartbreaking incident also left four other passengers critically injured. The accident occurred around 3.30am today, on Sethakit 1 Road in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon.

The scene of the accident was one of chaos – black pick-up car wreckage, with the rear crumpled following a violent collision with an electric pole. Inside the damaged vehicle were the perished victims – one man and one woman. The man was identified as Boon Boonnoi, of stateless status with an invalid nationality card. The woman’s identity remains unknown.

In addition to the deceased, four injured individuals were found at the scene, all severely hurt and promptly taken to Vichaiwet Om Noi Hospital. Following the incident, a utility pole also fell resulting in the police coordinating with the electricity authority to disconnect power, preventing further potential hazards to the recovery teams and road users, reported KhaoSod.

Initial investigation revealed that none of the passersby saw the accident because of the heavy rainfall at the time of the incident. Hence, it is suspected that the wet and slippery roads or potentially limited visibility might have led to the driver losing control of the vehicle and subsequently colliding with the power line.

The police transported the deceased bodies for autopsy and are set to further investigate the scene as well as interrogate the injured to shed light on the definitive cause of this fatal accident. This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of road safety, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

