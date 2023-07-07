Double tragedy as father transports sons’ bodies after fatal crash in Chachoengsao

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tragic scenes erupted as a 41 year old father transported the bodies of his two sons back to their native home. This heartrending event followed a fatal motorcycle accident involving his 15 year old son, ‘B,’ the rider, and his seven year old son seated in front of the motorcycle.

The unfortunate collision with a car on a bridge over a canal occurred on a street parallel to the railway track just behind Bo Bua Market in downtown Chachoengsao. The crash resulted in the immediate death of the two siblings.

Natthaphon Saengdao, the father of the two deceased boys, along with his relatives, today travelled from Samut Prakan to take the bodies back to their home town from Phutthasothon Hospital. A mournful atmosphere permeated the premises, and the sight of rescue workers moving B’s body caused Natthaphon to burst into tears. When his younger son’s body was taken out, Natthaphon stood up from his seat to approach his lifeless boys in the ambulance.

In a voice wrought with grief, Natthaphon attempted to talk to his sons, telling them to journey back to their birthplace together. After lighting incense at the altar, he said the names of his departed sons, a final call for them to return home. This painfully sorrowful event marked a devastating day for Natthaphon and his relatives.

Natthaphon revealed that he only had two sons, and he and his wife worked in Samut Prakan, while the two boys lived in Chachoengsao with relatives. Usually, Natthaphon would pick up his sons every Friday to spend the weekend together in Samut Prakan and take them back on Sunday evenings for school.

On regular days, the mother of the children would video call to chat with them or interact through CCTV cameras. According to the relatives who provided the information, the boys had left the house to get something to eat before the ill-fated motorcycle accident occurred, reported KhaoSod.

After the bodies were moved from Phutthasothon Hospital, Chachoengsao’s rescue unit intended to transport the bodies of the two deceased youngsters to their home at Moo 2, Maklua Mai Subdistrict, Sung Noen District, Nakhon Ratchasima, all free of charge.