Starbucks Thailand advances expansion, eyes 800 outlets by 2030

Starbucks Thailand has recently unveiled a bold expansion plan for the 2023 to 2030 period. The plan aims to increase the current number of Starbucks outlets in the country from 465 to a whopping total of 800 by the end of 2030. As per this agenda, the addition of 335 stores is projected across Thailand over the specified span.

Nednapa Srisamai, the firm’s director, highlighted this strategy as an indicator of Starbucks’ unwavering commitment to fast-tracking its growth within Thailand, which has historically been one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant economies. Nevertheless, Nednapa refrained from providing any insight into the financial aspects of this venture.

“We continue to invest in Thailand because we are confident in the country’s economy in the long term,” said Nednapa. “Thailand has been a strategic country for Starbucks in Southeast Asia for a long time and we are optimistic about the future of the coffee business here.”

As part of this eight-year project, Starbucks plans on introducing the novel concepts of Reserve and drive-thru formats for their upcoming stores. The company has evolved to suit the changing demands of Covid-19, with a focus on drive-thru stores, a trend slated to continue in the foreseeable future.

Currently, Thailand is home to a total of 56 Starbucks drive-thru outlets, a number expected to almost double in the time to come.

Nednapa noted that the drive-thru setup aligns with shifts in consumer behaviour, thus facilitating greater accessibility.

In addition to this, Starbucks Thailand also plans to tread the path of sustainability, by unveiling more Starbucks Greener stores and introducing cashless venues. The company has been working towards creating a second Community store by upgrading its biggest outlet, Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at Iconsiam, reported Bangkok Post.

The initiative to establish eight Starbucks Community stores by 2030 is part of the aim to set up 1,000 such stores across the globe, sticking to Starbucks’ worldwide commitment. The new Community store at Iconsiam is expected to have a significant impact on the local community through the introduction of a profit-sharing business model, said Nednapa.

“Starbucks Thailand is committed to delivering a sustainable future through the reduction of carbon emissions, wastewater and our waste footprint, starting with the introduction of Starbucks Greener stores in Thailand,” concluded Nednapa.

There are currently three Starbucks Greener branches operational in Thailand, with more to open later in the year.