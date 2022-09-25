Dead woman in car pulled out of Kanchana Buri canal

Police made a grisly discovery in the Tha Muang district of Kanchana Buri yesterday. A car was pulled out of an irrigation canal and, inside, the body of a school director was found. Investigators identified the body as a 45 year old Thai woman who was the director at Ban Nong Ya Plong School in tambon Chorakhae Phuak in Dan Makham Tia district.

People in the area discovered a front bumper and a license plate from a car next to the irrigation canal early yesterday morning. The license plate was registered locally in Kanchana Buri. Police speculated that the woman had careened off the road in her car, splashing into the canal.

Around 8am, divers, started searching the canal, located near tambon Khao Noy, Moo 4 in the village of Ban Nong Ko to try to locate the car. The rescue unit divers were unable to find the vehicle until about 6pm. They recovered a white Honda submerged completely underneath the Nong Ko Bridge, approximately 500 metres from the bumper that residents discovered that morning.

The woman’s body was found with her seatbelt still fastened in the driver seat of the car when it was pulled from the waterway. The woman was examined at the scene of the crash by local police as well as a doctor from the His Holiness the 19th Hospital. Rescue workers then transported her body to the hospital for a full autopsy.

While it is unknown so far why her car slid off the road and into the irrigation canal, the police investigation confirmed a bit of her timeline. On Friday evening, she had gone to a restaurant where a seminar was to be held in the near future to check that it was prepared for the meeting. The route home from that restaurant took her along the irrigation canal where she lost control and plunged into the waters.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

