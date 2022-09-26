Connect with us

Property News

Phuket real estate shifts tide in wake of urban flight

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Trichada

Urban flight and a continuous stream of incoming lifestyle residents to Phuket are dramatically shifting Southeast Asia’s leading resort real estate market landscape. The new island property mantra is dominated by surging demand for single-family homes and larger condominiums.

Phuket has witnessed a sharp change from 2019 when over 9 million tourists sought a place in the sun, highlighted by soaring numbers of Mainland Chinese. At that juncture, entry-level investment properties sprouted up though-out Phuket, mostly in large block condominiums. Many were hotel branded and promised high levels of guaranteed returns.

COVID19 cooled off that trend in short order and even the foreign buyers who have purchased off-plan properties were unable to visit for handovers of completed units. For the island’s brokerage community, the change of faces resulted in a lift in rental demand for villas and an uptick in purchases for completed homes. Thais from Bangkok flocked to Phuket, and expat families from Hong Kong, Singapore, and further afield were lured by a strong lifestyle community of international schools, hospitals, marinas, golf courses, and the promise of slower, outdoor-oriented living.

Phuket real estate shifts tide in wake of urban flight | News by Thaiger

C9 Hotelworks Market Research

Today nowhere epitomizes the change in real estate demand than the rising resort West Coast area of Greater Cherntalay. Often referred to as Laguna, which is the namesake of the leading integrated resort, the development virtually rewrote the island’s map.

C9 Hotelworks latest market research has taken a dive into the key players and trends in the area and emerging micro bedroom community districts that are reflecting the highest level of real estate transaction activity. According to new data, there are five main boutique villa property developers who are amassing impressive levels of completed and sold-out projects.

These groups are led by Phuket Exclusive Development (Wallaya), AAP Architecture Properties and Development (Botanica), Pearl Island Property (Anchan), Attitude Club (Mono), and Bangtao Paradise Construction (Trichada). To date, they have amassed nearly 50 projects with over 1,100 units. The latter name in parenthesis is the developer’s flagship brand.

Phuket real estate shifts tide in wake of urban flight | News by Thaiger

C9 Hotelworks Market Research

What has been impressive from a business standpoint is these groups have been above to evolve and grow pricing points over relatively short timelines. For some, who played in the THB15-20 million level, their developments now are in the price band of USD30-80 million. This of course represents a critical change in the affluence of incoming buyers.

Another key trend that C9 Hotelworks research reports are that many real estate buyers have moved to not only residential properties but into commercial units, that can be leased out to restaurants and bars, offices, and retail shops. One developer that is centric to this is Boon Yongsakul of Boat Pattana. The group has unleashed an innovative model of uplifting traditional Thai shophouse strata-titled units and gained enormous pricing gains by modernizing them together with amenities in the Boat Avenue micro-community. These recurring investment properties are being snapped up quickly by both Thai and foreign buyers.

Turning to the resort-grade condominium market, the past few years have seen this sector splinter into two segments. There remains a market for entry-level investment type units as can be seen by the strong take-up rates of lowest-priced properties at developments with median pricing at THB5 million.

On the opposite end are end-users taking up one and two-bedroom units with a median price range of THB9-15 million. This segment is either younger individuals or couples looking for more spacious living and empty-nest older couples who in some cases are trading down as their children move away, or want a second/holiday home. This trend has been demonstrated in demand for larger multi-bedroom units at Laguna Beachside and Skypark.

Phuket real estate shifts tide in wake of urban flight | News by Thaiger

C9 Hotelworks Market Research

Taking a step back to access the longer-term growth of Phuket prime West Coast real estate, clearly, there is a move inland as there are strong barriers to entry for oceanfront and seaview land. Micro areas are continuing to witness growth but as land prices appreciate, new areas heading both further inland and North will see more development.  A new set of international schools on the outskirts of Cherngtaly and retail lifestyle malls like the new Robinsons are setting the stage for urbanization and redevelopment of mid-rise buildings on main roads.

Speaking with Brennan Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of leading Thailand brokerage group FazWaz who says “the pandemic has disrupted the mass investment property trend and both domestic and macro-economic and political elements have been the trigger for higher levels of transaction activity and growth in property prices. We have never been this busy.”

Assessing market trends and data, C9 Hotelwork’s view of the West Coast property market remains favourable given the increasing numbers of end users and full-time and part-time residents. We have seen a shift in what was an overheated speculative marketplace into a more grounded and fundamentally sound island real estate sector. As the Thai baht is expected to breach the THB38 to USD1 rate in the fourth quarter of the year we expect strong inward levels of foreign investment and transaction activity.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bill Barnett has over 30 years of experience in the Asian hospitality and property markets. He is considered to be a leading authority on real estate trends across Asia, and has sat at almost every seat around the hospitality and real estate table. Bill promotes industry insight through regular conference speaking engagements and is continually gathering market intelligence. Over the past few years he has released four books on Asian property topics.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Press Room2 mins ago

The Asia Fitness Conference 2022: A must-attend event for fitness enthusiasts and professionals
Thailand28 mins ago

Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
Thailand30 mins ago

Tourist Attractions To Open For Longer Hours | GMT
Sponsored22 mins ago

International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App
Property News50 mins ago

Phuket real estate shifts tide in wake of urban flight
Road deaths16 hours ago

Dead woman in car pulled out of Kanchana Buri canal
World16 hours ago

As Iran revolts, president vows to deal with protests
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Election17 hours ago

POLL: Top 2 picks for prime minister are “nobody” and Ex-PM’s daughter
China18 hours ago

No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Pattaya18 hours ago

Intoxicated Pattaya tourist allegedly punches elderly Australian man in face
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
Kanchanaburi20 hours ago

Kanchanaburi school director found dead in canal
Pattaya21 hours ago

Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Chiang Mai21 hours ago

Heavy rains collapse part of Chiang Mai’s ancient city wall
Events22 hours ago

6-hour whiskey drinking contest draws criticism
Pattaya23 hours ago

Pattaya official urges mayor to expand legal nightlife zone
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending