Pattaya youths arrested after stealing motorbike for joyride

In Pattaya, two Thai youths, a 16 year old and a 12 year old, were apprehended following their theft of a motorbike belonging to a local female cashier. The Pattaya Police arrived at the scene of the crime after receiving the report of the stolen motorbike at around 3.40am this morning. The incident took place along the South Pattaya Road, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, in front of the Wat Chai Market, The Pattaya News reported.

Upon their arrival, the police discovered the two young suspects being surrounded by several good Samaritans, including the motorbike’s owner, recognised only as Supattra, who works as a cashier. Several individuals volunteered their assistance to Supattra after learning that the two suspects had stolen her motorbike.

Supattra revealed that she was alerted to the theft when her neighbour called her around 3am to inform her that the thieves had made off with her motorbike. Sanding chills down her spine, she rushed back to her home to confirm that the vehicle was indeed gone. She then contacted the police and asked her group of friends to keep an eye out for the thieves and to report any sightings.

Soon after, a friend of Supattra’s, 28 year old Kritsorn Sukmon, noticed the two young thieves on the stolen motorbike in front of Wat Chai Market. Kritsorn pursued the lawbreakers, managing to apprehend them through a citizen’s arrest and informed the police of the situation.

Regarding their motives for the theft, the two juveniles claimed that their intent was simply to take the bike for a joyride and planned to return it afterwards. They had spotted the motorbike parked unattended outside Supattra’s residence and proceeded to hot-wire the vehicle, removing its license plate to avoid detection.

The Pattaya Police are currently taking legal action against the two underage criminals, following the incident in the early hours of today.