Connect with us

Protests

Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet

Published

 on 

Anon Nampa left, Phayu right, photo by Matichon.

Thai activists and a politician have showed their support for a protester blinded in one eye by a rubber bullet last week. This was after police fired rubber bullets at protesters at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on November 18.

The man blinded was Phayu Daodin, a graduate from Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Law. He has lost site in his right eye, and doctors have warned that the left eye retina could be impacted in future.

On Sunday, human rights lawyer Anon Nampha invited the public to cover their right eye in a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Phayu. Anon said…

“I would like to send strength to Phayu Dao Din to go through this terrible time with full of willpower. We will do everything we can to bring the wrong people to panishment.

I would like to invite all friends to take a photo with one eye closed and post it on your friends’ FB with a message to encourage Phayu Dao Din, who was shot in the eye by the police on November 18.”

Phayu’s case has even drawn attention from some politicians. Move Forward Party’s MP candidate for Bangkok, Tisana Choonhavan, wrote in a Facebook post…

“Aiming at the head violates the United Nations rules on the use of non-lethal weapons to disperse unarmed civilian protestors because it may cause the skull to crack and lead to intracerebral hemorrhage, blindness, death or disability as happened to Phayu.”

Last week, police spokesman Major General Achayon Khraithong defended the police’s use of rubber bullets and tear gas, claiming that they acted in self-defence after protesters threw rocks and sprayed spray paint at police.

Officers from Samran Rat Police Station said that 10 offenders were arrested for the vague crime of “not following rules at a protest set by police,” which is punishable by no more than one year in prison or a 20,000 baht fine.

At least two people were wounded by rubber bullets and a photographer for Reuters was injured in the clash.

Protesters called for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the end of the APEC 2022 Summit due to host PM Prayut being an illegitimate leader.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests36 seconds ago

Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
World14 mins ago

Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
South18 mins ago

Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Sponsored5 hours ago

Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand40 mins ago

Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Tourism58 mins ago

Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Thailand1 hour ago

Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Cannabis News2 hours ago

Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Thailand2 hours ago

Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
Property News2 hours ago

SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Thailand2 hours ago

Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Indonesia3 hours ago

Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Pattaya4 hours ago

Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
World4 hours ago

Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending