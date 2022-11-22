Protests
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Thai activists and a politician have showed their support for a protester blinded in one eye by a rubber bullet last week. This was after police fired rubber bullets at protesters at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre on November 18.
The man blinded was Phayu Daodin, a graduate from Khon Kaen University’s Faculty of Law. He has lost site in his right eye, and doctors have warned that the left eye retina could be impacted in future.
On Sunday, human rights lawyer Anon Nampha invited the public to cover their right eye in a symbolic gesture of solidarity with Phayu. Anon said…
“I would like to send strength to Phayu Dao Din to go through this terrible time with full of willpower. We will do everything we can to bring the wrong people to panishment.
I would like to invite all friends to take a photo with one eye closed and post it on your friends’ FB with a message to encourage Phayu Dao Din, who was shot in the eye by the police on November 18.”
Phayu’s case has even drawn attention from some politicians. Move Forward Party’s MP candidate for Bangkok, Tisana Choonhavan, wrote in a Facebook post…
“Aiming at the head violates the United Nations rules on the use of non-lethal weapons to disperse unarmed civilian protestors because it may cause the skull to crack and lead to intracerebral hemorrhage, blindness, death or disability as happened to Phayu.”
Last week, police spokesman Major General Achayon Khraithong defended the police’s use of rubber bullets and tear gas, claiming that they acted in self-defence after protesters threw rocks and sprayed spray paint at police.
Officers from Samran Rat Police Station said that 10 offenders were arrested for the vague crime of “not following rules at a protest set by police,” which is punishable by no more than one year in prison or a 20,000 baht fine.
At least two people were wounded by rubber bullets and a photographer for Reuters was injured in the clash.
Protesters called for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the end of the APEC 2022 Summit due to host PM Prayut being an illegitimate leader.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
Volcano eruption in Tonga confirmed the largest ever recorded
Car bomb explodes at police residences in southern Thailand, 1 dead, 20 injured
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Bungling thief borrows 500 baht from victim and asks for sex before escaping
Charter flights to Phuket and Pattaya filled with Russian tourists
Two Czech tourists seriously injured in road accident in southern Thailand
Son slits father’s throat in Phuket, allegedly in self defence
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Good citizens return lost leopard cat to national park in northern Thailand
SET-Listed Thai Developers Sought For Interest Rates Cut
Man files police complaint after finding stranger’s houses on his land
Searches after Indonesian earthquake, death toll over 160
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
BTS Skytrain demands 40 million baht debt is paid
Iran’s football team declines to sing its own anthem at World Cup
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Frenchman missing after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Pakistani love story Joyland triggers rabid transphobia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle1 day ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Crime4 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Expats1 day ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
-
Transport2 days ago
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
-
Expats1 day ago
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
-
World2 days ago
Two Thai women died hiking the Himalayas
-
Thailand4 days ago
Lion in northeast Thailand makes first World Cup 2022 predictions
-
Northern Thailand3 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident