Tuesday Covid Update: 13,821 new cases; provincial totals

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says there are now 145,465 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand, a decline over the past several weeks. Yesterday, a spokesperson for the CCSA said Thailand has “passed its peak” in the latest and most severe wave of the virus where more than 1 million confirmed infections have been recorded since April 1.

241 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 13,283 with 13,189 of those fatalities during the recent wave.

13,821 Covid-19 infections were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 16,737 recoveries.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported 1,308,343 confirmed Covid-19 infections. The latest wave has accounted for 1,279,480 of those infections.

Bangkok remains the epicentre with 3,997 new Covid-19 infections today, followed by Samut Prakan with 1,140, Chon Buri with 718, and Samut Sakhon with 694.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

