Connect with us

Protests

‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government

Published

 on 

photo by leah

Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators from all over Thailand gathered at the Naga Courtyard at Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus in Pathum Thani yesterday to join a peaceful rally hosted by the student council, entitled ‘Democracy Must Go On.’

Protestors demand three things from the Thai government…

  1. Resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
  2. A people’s constitution
  3. Reformation of the monarchy under a democratic constitution

The protest marks two years since the August 10, 2020 protest held in the same place, in which ten demands for reform of the monarchy were made.

Given the violence, use of water cannons and tear gas used against protestors by police at pro-democracy rallies in Bangkok in 2021, protestors prepared for the worst, especially since public gatherings are currently banned under Thailand’s extended “Emergency Decree.”

An emergency tent was set up at the rally in case of injuries and information about what to do if things took a turn for the worse circulated on social media before the event.

But the atmosphere at the “mob” was anything but violent. Most demonstrators sat on picnic blankets on the grass, waving flags, holding signs, intently listening to activists as they made speeches on stage, and holding up a three fingers salute when prompted. At the back of the crowd, masseuses offered Thai massages for 100 baht.

Isaan-born activist Kiattichai Tangpornphan took to the stage and asked the crowd, “Is this a peaceful protest?” “Yes!” they replied. “Do you want to know why this protest is peaceful?” he asked.

“This protest is peaceful because the police aren’t here! Protests can be safe when there are no police!” Cheering erupted from the crowd.

A few police officers were dotted around the campus, but much to protestors’ surprise – no tear gas, no water cannons, no weapons, and no riot police were present.

One protester told the Thaiger what brought them to the rally…

“Today marks two years since the August 10, 2020 protest when the power of the people was taken to a new level. We are still protesting against the military which is leading our country. Everyone knows that in the past eight years the military has been in power, but nothing has improved. Things have taken a turn for the worse. The economy is going downward, the quality of life is going downward, but the cost of living is going up. Things are going badly, so we need to march.”

Throughout Thai political history, no ruler has been in power longer than eight years because the country’s constitution prohibits the prime minister from holding office for longer than eight years. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha took power over Thailand by a military coup in 2014, almost eight years ago, meaning a general election should be on its way in Thailand.

However, demonstrators predict that PM Prayut could find a loophole to try and hold his position for longer, e.g., by claiming his premiership began in 2017 when the military-appointed senate voted him in. The same year, PM Prayut introduced a new constitution, which is not accepted by demonstrators.

One red-shirted man with his face painted held a sign adorned with a toy monitor lizard…

“Having been an unsuccessful prime minister for eight years, it’s time to give the power back to the people. You fraudulently wrote your own constitution, caused everything to collapse, and now the smell of the people’s blood fills the air. Thailand will rise up and resist your power.”

Another protester told the Thaiger

“I am here to protest Section 112. The government doesn’t let people criticise the monarchy. Also, I want the laws abolished which allow the military government, who took power by a military coup in 2014, to make changes to the constitution anytime they want.”

A stall was set up at the rally for people to sign a petition calling for the abolition of Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, also known as lèse majesté law. The law stipulates that anyone who defames, insults or threatens the royal family faces between three to 15 years in prison on each count.

Two female students set up a gender equality stall at the entrance of the protest…

“We have come here today for the mob, to fight democracy, but also to promote gender equality. It is part of the same movement. If we fight for democracy but overlook gender equality, we will never have a society which is safe for everyone.”

On August 23, the leader of the “Red Shirts” (National United Front of Democracy Against Dictatorship) will hold a rally on Ratchadamnoen Road in Bangkok calling for PM Prayut to stand down.

The rally will occur the day before PM Prayut should stand down after completing two concurrent four-year terms, as per the constitution.

august 10-mob

august 10 mob leahaugust 10 mob leahaugust 10 mob leah

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Metoo
2022-08-11 20:18
Never, ever, ever, stop pursuing the cause for equality for all of us.....ever!

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths3 hours ago

UPDATE: Chon Buri police couldn’t find victim of car crash… on the back seat
Protests3 hours ago

‘Democracy Must Go On:’ Protestors have three demands for Thailand’s government
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Opposition to Thailand govt hosting former Sri Lanka president
Sponsored10 hours ago

BKFC THAILAND 3: Moment of truth set for September 3
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok OAP arrested after slapstick armed robbery of gold shop
Phuket4 hours ago

Phuket officials say no human trafficking cases found in island province
Hong Kong5 hours ago

Hong Kong seizes 20 million baht of heroin hidden in Thai kickboxing pads
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime5 hours ago

Nigerian and Vietnamese couple found dead linked to drug trade
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand workers could earn over 100,000 baht in Saudi Arabia
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Mountain B victims to be compensated by Thailand govt
Pattaya7 hours ago

Free noodles for beach cleaners after Pattaya Music Festival mess
Thailand7 hours ago

CCSA to give thumbs up to 4am licensing in Thailand next week
Tourism7 hours ago

Lots of Hong Kongers are searching for flights to Bangkok
Chon Buri9 hours ago

Death toll of Mountain B fire rises to 17
Economy9 hours ago

Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Covid-19 “hospitel” isolation in Thailand to end September 1
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending