Connect with us

Protests

Bangkok police prepare for pro-democracy rallies on Thursday

Maya Taylor

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

Pro-democracy protests in Bangkok, October 2020 - PHOTO: Flickr/Ian Guttridge

The deputy commissioner of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau says the force is ready to handle pro-democracy rallies planned for Thursday. Piya Tawichai says 4 groups are expected to stage rallies to commemorate a revolution carried out by Khana Ratsadon (The People’s Party) on June 24, 1932.

The authorities are expecting rallies from 4 pro-democracy groups commemorating the 89th anniversary of the revolution, which changed Thailand from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy.

The Bangkok Post reports that the groups expected to take part are the “New Generation of Democratic People of Nonthaburi”, who will assemble at the Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue from 11am. The “Prachachon Khon Thai” group will gather at Government House at midday, calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The “Mu Ban Thalufa” group is expected to gather at the October 14 memorial on Ratchadamnoen Avenue from 1pm. The fourth group is “Samakkhi Prachachon”, which will be led by the former leader of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship, Jatuporn Prompan. The group is also expected to gather at Government House but Piya did not confirm the exact time.

The deputy commissioner of the MPB has issued a warning that Bangkok remains under an executive decree that bans mass gatherings during the pandemic. He adds that anyone who violates the decree could face prosecution, pointing out that daily new infections are still being reported in the capital.

“Those taking part in the protests should avoid gathering in large numbers. They might benefit from the political protests but the country as a whole will suffer from their action. They should consider staging the rallies after the pandemic has subsided.”

Meanwhile, Pakapong Pongpetra, MPB commissioner, has met with city police to allocate manpower for Thursday’s rallies and says officers will be deployed to guard significant landmarks in the capital.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Protests18 seconds ago

Bangkok police prepare for pro-democracy rallies on Thursday
Eastern Thailand7 mins ago

Crocodiles escape from farm in Trat
Phuket10 mins ago

Restrictions loosen in Phuket, alcohol allowed in restaurants

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Tourism33 mins ago

TAT thinking up ways quarantine might be relaxed for tourists returning from Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,059 new cases and 35 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Third vaccine shot may be necessary to combat Delta variant
South1 hour ago

South hit by 402 cases of Beta variant
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to be donated to Thailand from Japan
Bangkok16 hours ago

Bangkok police warn that protests planned for Thursday break the Emergency Decree
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Hotel occupancy, Phuket beaches hit with tar balls, doctor ‘warning’ | June 21
Thailand17 hours ago

Pattaya residents complain of sinkholes in road, couple sustains injuries
Insurgency17 hours ago

2 suspected insurgents killed in gunfire exchange with police-military team
Best of17 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Hua Hin
Thailand18 hours ago

Army raids a house, arrests 53 as part of alleged gambling operation
Best of18 hours ago

Top 5 Insurance Companies for Expats in Thailand
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending