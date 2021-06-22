Phuket
Restrictions loosen in Phuket, alcohol allowed in restaurants
Restrictions in Phuket have loosened, allowing restaurants to resume selling alcohol and certain venues to open under normal hours. The Phuket Governor signed the provincial order allowing restrictions to be lifted as preparation for reopening the island province under the “Phuket Sandbox” travel model, which will allow travellers from overseas, who are vaccinated against Covid-19, to enter without undergoing a 14-day quarantine.
The order went into effect yesterday. The relaxed measures include…
- Schools and tutoring centres can open as normal.
- Shopping centres can open as normal except for arcades and amusement rides.
- Restaurants can offer dine-in services until 11pm. Restaurants are now allowed to sell alcohol again.
- Convenience stores and supermarkets can stay open during usual hours.
- Sports stadiums, fitness centres, and gyms can open during usual hours, but only a limited number of spectators are allowed to watch events.
- Salons and barbershops can open as usual.
- Billiards halls can open from 3pm to 11pm.
- Internet cafes can open as usual.
- Cinemas and water parks can open.
- People can now gather and drink alcohol at beaches and parks. Events of with than 200 people are still prohibited.
