Amnesty International urges Thailand to free activists and return bail rights

Amnesty International are urging Thailand to free all political prisoners, drop all current allegations made against activists and return bail rights to activists who get arrested.

The requests are detailed in a letter signed by 4,701 people addressed to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin. Amnesty International UK ran a campaign to gain support for the letter.

Amnesty International Thailand gathered at the Ministry of Justice in Bangkok today to present the letter, which was received on Somsak’s behalf by Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice Wanlop Nakbua.

Amnesty asks the Thai government to take urgent action on three requests…

Release activists, drop all allegations made against activists and grant bail to activists who get arrested. Ensure that activists who are detained have access to appropriate medical care. Inform officials to comply with Thailand’s international human rights obligations which include the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

Director of Amnesty International Thailand Piyanuch Kotsan said…

“The Thai authorities have conducted widespread crackdowns on peaceful demonstrations and online discussions since the beginning of the peaceful protests calling for democratic reform. Since July 20, officials have implemented ambiguous laws on security, the monarchy, and computer crimes which are used as tools for suppression and have misinterpreted peaceful exercise of rights as a threat to security or order, or as offences to the monarchy. Subsequently, activists have been criminally prosecuted and could result in them serving a life sentence.”

“Protest leaders are often detained pending trial for months, affecting their right to education and right to work. The court has imposed stringent bail conditions. It is a serious limitation on freedom of movement, expression and peaceful assembly. Activists released on bail have to stay in their house 24 hours a day (unless they require medical treatment) and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet at all times.”

Amnesty also campaigned for the release of two female activists who were refused bail four times after being arrested and jailed under Section 112, or lèse majesté. After a 64 day hunger strike, Natchanit “Baipor” Duangmusit and Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkom were released on bail on Thursday, August 4. However, the criminal charges filed against them have not been dropped.

Thailand recently extended the country’s “Emergency Decree” for a 19th time and banned public gatherings, citing that they spread Covid-19.

SOURCE: Amnesty International