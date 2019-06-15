Some secondary students use Wai Khru to make ‘controversial’ floral tributes | The Thaiger

North East
Some secondary students use Wai Khru to make ‘controversial’ floral tributes
High school students have used an annual Wai Khru ceremony to make political statements via they floral tributes. The students were from the Chumphol Phon Phisai School in Nong Khai, north-east Thailand, and Phitsanulok.
The floral protests came to the attention of the current Thai deputy PM and defence minister Prawit Wongsuwan who was said to have ‘taken offence’. He was speaking to the local media…
“I believe there is someone behind this. How could the kids come up with this idea by themselves?”
“I don’t know who they are (the students). We have to investigate first, but we also have to respect their freedom of expression,” according to Bangkok Post.
Two displays from student in Mathayom 6 (Grade 12) captured particular attention. One was a set of scales with one side marked ‘250 votes’ and the other ‘several million votes’. This was in reference to the NCPO hand-picked 250 Senators vs the country’s voters. All Senators voted in a bloc to support the election of Prayut Chan-o-cha to the position of PM.
The other floral arrangement was a depiction of Bangkok’s Victory Monument with a soldier standing in front.
PHOTOS: Chinnawat Singha and Twitter@hanatawann
Meanwhile students in Phitsanulok were at the same game and had their floral tributes shared widely on social media. One was a beautifully-prepared Army tank and automatic rifle. Another displayed wristwatches with an accompanying message “borrowing them from a friend”, a tribute aimed specifically at the deputy PM who was embroiled in controversy last year for his extensive range of luxury watches he was often seen wearing. At the time he told an enquiry “I borrowed them from a friend”.
Meanwhile Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit got involved in the social media commentary on the student’s flower-arranging skills saying “all people have the right to air their political opinions”.
He also referred to a visit to the school in Nong Khai by security authorities to talk to the students who made the floral tributes. The officers asked the teens to delete pictures of their handiwork from their social media accounts.
Meanwhile Suthep Chittayawong, the acting secretary-general of the Basic Education Commission has asked schools to observe Wai Khru in the right spirit and advised teachers to make sure that the activities of their students were appropriate.
The wai khru ceremony is a Thai ritual in which students pay respects to their teachers in order to express their gratitude and formalise the student–teacher relationship. It is regularly held near the beginning of the school year in most schools in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Events
Toon’s running again, pounding the pavement for Thailand’s hospitals
PHOTO: Kao Kon La Kao Foundation
Artiwara “Toon” Kongmalai has started his latest series of charity runs, kicking off in north-eastern Nong Khai province to raise funds for small hospitals to help them buy much-needed equipment.
Artiwara and his entourage started at 5am under the title of “Kao Kon La Kao – Kao Tor Pai Duay Palang Lek Lek – Isaan” (One Step Each by Each Person – Move On With Small Force – Northeast).
Artiwara led the first lap of the run for 10 kilometres before handing over the task to another actor. During the first hour of the run, donations worth of 15 million baht poured in, according to the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation Facebook page.
The first run of the Isaan charity run series aims to raise funds for eight hospitals in the region.
Toon became a national hero following the huge success of his epic 2017 charity run “Kao”, which took him and other participants all the way from Thailand’s southernmost to northernmost tips.
By the conclusion of that drama-filled effort, Toon had not only raised more than 1 billion baht for hospitals in need, but also catapulted Toon to ‘national hero’ status. That run has even become the subject of a Netflix documentary film (highly recommended viewing. It’s called “2,215”, referring to the number of kilometres he ran during the epic fund-raising journey).
Toon’s ‘Kao’ project raised more than 1.6 billion baht in total for hospitals between 2016 and 2018. On May 8 this year, the project officially evolved into the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation. The Thaiger will continue to follow the progress of the new fund-raising journey.
North East
Seven injured after bus rolls over in Sisaket bus incident
PHOTOS: หมวดทางหลวงภูสิงห์
Seven passengers have sustained injuries in a bus accident in Sisaket, far-east Thailand.
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on No 24 Road in Sisaket yesterday.
They arrived at the scene to find the bus rolled over in the centre-road ditch. The bus was heading from Bangkok to Ubon Ratcha Thani and carrying 15 passengers. Seven passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the Kukan Hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the cause of incident. The road conditions were reported to be fine and the straight stretch of road was well-lit and clear at the time.
North East
Roi Et tractor driver injured after sedan embeds itself in the driver’s cabin
PHOTOS: Asok Jaturapak Piman Rescue Foundation
A tractor driver has sustained injuries after colliding with a sedan in Roi Et in north-eastern Thailand.
Rescue workers headed to the accident scene on Jatura – Patumrat Road in Jatura, Roi Et yesterday.
Rescue workers arrived to find a sedan embedded in a tractor off the main road. The tractor driver, 45 year old Poonsin Suebsri, sustained injuries in the incident. He was rushed to hospital.
Witnesses says the sedan lost control and collided with the tractor, riding up over the front-left-side tyre and into the cabin. The sedan driver was not injured and has been assisting police with their enquiries.
Police are continuing their investigation as to how or why the sedan driver lost control.
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Top Five things to consider when buying condos in Thailand
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Man falls to his death inside CentralWorld, Bangkok
Thais outraged by tourist doing yoga poses at historic and sacred sites
Some secondary students use Wai Khru to make ‘controversial’ floral tributes
35 year old arrested over Pattani Big C bombing and other insurgency-related crimes
change.org petition calls on Phuket locals to take action on construction dump
70 million baht set aside for planning and EIS for new light rail in Pattaya
Toon’s running again, pounding the pavement for Thailand’s hospitals
Formal complaint made about Phuket OrBorTor chief for inaction over environmental issues
Thailand’s dengue fever cases “double the five year average” – epidemic declared
Bangkok to Hua Hin van operators blame Prayut but passengers say the service was “terrible”
True Digital Park opens in Sukhumvit 101 Road, Bangkok
ASEAN-Hong Kong, China Free Trade Agreement comes into force
Eighteen Burmese illegal migrants found in a Songkhla camp, Thailand
British Hua Hin bar owner overstays visa by eight years
Reconstructed Pattaya Beach officially opened
Bangkok pair arrested over 4 million baht scam
2.2 million meth pills seized in Chiang Rai cross-border interception
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลังแมทช์ 5 ดาว วอลเลย์บอลไทย-โดมินิกัน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 8
5 มิ.ย. ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่3 โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี
[LIVE] “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” แสดงวิสัยทัศน์บริหารประเทศนอกรัฐสภา : เลือกตั้งนายก 2562
11 โมง ชมถ่ายทอดสดประชุมรัฐสภา โหวตเลือกนายกรัฐมนตรี คนที่ 30
เชียร์สด 4 มิ.ย. ไทย-บัลแกเรีย “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก” 6 โมงเย็น-ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
เพราะมาก “แก้ม วิชญาณี” เจ้าหญิงจัสมิน โคฟเพลง “Speechless”
[คลิป]ชาวเน็ตโวย UNHCR ตั้ง”นก สินจัย” พรีเซนต์ช่วยผู้ลี้ภัย “ปวิน” คอมเมนต์เจ็บ
[Live]ชมสด 21:30 ขบวนแห่ลิเวอร์พูล ถ้วยยูฟ่า แชมเปียนส์ ลีก 2019
ชมย้อนหลัง ลิเวอร์พูลชัยชนะเหนือสเปอร์ส คว้าแชมป์ยูฟ่าสมัยที่ 6
Trending
-
Opinion2 days ago
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
-
Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 Thai foods you must try
-
Malaysia1 day ago
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
-
Expats2 days ago
Visa run to Penang – a personal experience in Thailand (2019)
-
Phuket3 days ago
German motorbike driver dies on Patong Hill, Phuket
-
Environment3 days ago
Electric vehicles on the rise but the take up is slow in Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai Medical Council warns local men against penis enlargement scams and bogus treatments
-
Expats22 hours ago
British Hua Hin bar owner overstays visa by eight years