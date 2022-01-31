Rayong officials say clean-up of Mae Ram Phueng beach done, focus on Koh Samet

Following the leaking of thousands of litres of crude oil into the waters around the eastern province of Rayong, the clean-up of Mae Ram Phueng beach has been completed. According to a Thai PBS World report, satellite imagery yesterday showed no traces of oil on the beach and officials are now turning their attention to Koh Samet and in particular, Ao Prao.

According to the report, Varawut Silpa-archa, Natural Resources and Environment Minister, has confirmed that all the oil washed onto Mae Ram Phueng has been removed. He has now placed all teams on standby in the event of the oil washing ashore at Ao Prao. The beach is around 500 metres wide and the minister says the oil must be stopped from reaching the area. The Royal Thai Navy has spotted an oil slick about 5 kilometres from Koh Samet but officials are hopeful it will not pose a threat to the beach.

Meanwhile, Thai PBS World reports that the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency will have satellite images of the oil slicks in the seas off Rayong transmitted to its ground station to ensure all spills are taken care of.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World