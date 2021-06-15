Thai PM ignores demands to step down, insists he’s going nowhere

The Thai PM is fending off near-daily calls for his resignation, insisting he’s going nowhere before the end of his term in office. Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking during a parliamentary session yesterday, when he declared his intention to see out his 4-year term.

Thai PBS World reports that the speech was part of an address to senators, to justify an Executive Decree authorising a 500 billion baht loan. The PM says this additional borrowing is necessary for the recovery of Thailand’s decimated economy and to help those facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

The PM has also hit out at his critics, who he says have distorted the facts surrounding the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. That criticism has ramped up recently as the national vaccine rollout encounters supply problems that have seen appointments postponed, with hospitals and provinces saying they’ve received fewer vaccines than expected.

The PM says that, despite the criticism, he respects both the opposition and coalition parties and is working hard to resolve the issues. He then called on senators who don’t trust him to raise their hands. The suggestion was met with laughter, but no hands were raised and the PM ended his speech by acknowledging their support.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

