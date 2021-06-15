Connect with us

Politics

Thai PM ignores demands to step down, insists he’s going nowhere

Maya Taylor

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha

The Thai PM is fending off near-daily calls for his resignation, insisting he’s going nowhere before the end of his term in office. Prayut Chan-o-cha was speaking during a parliamentary session yesterday, when he declared his intention to see out his 4-year term.

Thai PBS World reports that the speech was part of an address to senators, to justify an Executive Decree authorising a 500 billion baht loan. The PM says this additional borrowing is necessary for the recovery of Thailand’s decimated economy and to help those facing financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

The PM has also hit out at his critics, who he says have distorted the facts surrounding the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis. That criticism has ramped up recently as the national vaccine rollout encounters supply problems that have seen appointments postponed, with hospitals and provinces saying they’ve received fewer vaccines than expected.

The PM says that, despite the criticism, he respects both the opposition and coalition parties and is working hard to resolve the issues. He then called on senators who don’t trust him to raise their hands. The suggestion was met with laughter, but no hands were raised and the PM ended his speech by acknowledging their support.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics21 seconds ago

Thai PM ignores demands to step down, insists he’s going nowhere
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 mins ago

First Thai Covid-19 vaccine proceeds to human trials
Crime46 mins ago

Police officers, prosecutors may be investigated over acquittal of Red Bull heir

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 3,000 new cases and 19 deaths
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
Tourism2 hours ago

Airlines look to vaccine rollout to restore demand and boost economy
Myanmar14 hours ago

Burmese military media outlets say ethnic army killed 25 workers
Thailand16 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says drug suppression should to be a national priority
Thailand17 hours ago

Purchases of fancy street lamps being investigated for possible corruption
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | BKK parks re-open… nearly, tropical storm, airport security upgrade | June 14
Thailand18 hours ago

Missing fisherman’s body found in sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

CCSA: We’re out of vaccines
Coronavirus (Covid-19)19 hours ago

Ayutthaya hospital to test all staff for Covid after 18 test positive
Thailand19 hours ago

13 teenagers arrested in Chon Buri for partying, gathering
Crime19 hours ago

Crime Suppression Division seizes dozens of illegal firearms in a series of raids
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending