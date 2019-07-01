Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai PM apologises for weekend bickering from Palang Pracharat factions
The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued an apology and expressed “discomfort” over Palang Pracharat’s internal bickering that has dominated headlines over the weekend.
The Prime Minister returned from the G20 meetings in Japan yesterday.
The former leader of the NCPO, former PM, and now newly selected PM by the new parliament, is pledging to do his best.
The Palang Pracharat Party is a loose coalition of 20 separate parties that has a bare margin to push forward policy in the new parliament. The PM said it was difficult to make everyone happy. But most important was how to make the government credible to the public, he added.
After more than three months the new government doesn’t have a working cabinet although the PM’s comments sound like a prelude to making a final announcement about the make-up of the new Cabinet.
His statement this morning came after the influential so-called Sam Mitr (Three Allies) faction in the party expressed discontent over Cabinet portfolios over the weekend. Its leader, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, had reportedly been allocated the Cabinet post of Industry Minister after a previous agreement that he would head the Energy Ministry.
Suriya had reportedly said last week that he would consider withdrawing from Phalang Pracharat Party and taking some 30 MPs with him if he did not get the Energy seat.
The veteran politician denied the reports on Saturday but other signs still pointed to serious conflict within the party.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Deputy PM expresses ‘regret’ over the brutal attack on political activist ‘Ja New’
Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan has expressed regret over the brutal attack on political activist Sirawith Seritiwat, or Ja New, and ordered the national police chief, Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, to hold an urgent meeting with the metropolitan police commissioner to discuss the incident and to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators, as well as the mastermind behind the assault, if there is one.
Thai PBS reports that a Defence Ministry spokesman Lt-Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich says security authorities have not been idle since the attack, as has been claimed. He maintained that both the military and the police do not tolerate or sanction the use of violence, especially violence directed against those who share opposing political views.
He added that authorities have been instructed to provide security for political activists and to periodically report progress of the investigation into Ja New’s case to avoid political exploitation of the victim.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai MP Karoon Hosakul has offered a 50,000 baht reward for anyone who can provide information which leads to the arrest of Ja New’s assailants.
The anti-junta activist was attacked by four men in broad daylight on a busy road in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district on Thursday morning as he was walking to a bus stop. He suffered a broken nose, head injuries and optic nerve damage from being struck repeatedly on the head and face with, what are thought to be, blackjack batons.
Video footage has become available HERE.
Original source HERE.
Bangkok
Future Forward MP uncover new ‘Ja New’ assault video
PHOTOS and VIDEO: Facebook/Rangsiman Rome
A Future Forward Party MP says they’ve got their hands on CCTV footage which shows four men violently attacking Thai political activist Sirawith “Ja New” Seritiwat. The anti-Junta activist has been the subject or earlier assaults and many threats.
The attack happened on a main road in Bangkok yesterday.
Rangsiman Rome, a Party-list MP for Future Forward, posted that he and two political activists, Chavalit Laohadudomphan and Ton Phreera, had visited where the attack happened and spoken to vendors and motorcycle-taxi drivers in the area.
“The attack took place in a busy area at the mouth of Ram Intra Soi 109 where people waited for public transport,” according to Rangsiman.
“I initially checked the area and found there were several closed-circuit television cameras. All CCTVs are functioning. Now Mr Chavalit and I have obtained the CCTV footage and talked with the Min Buri police chief, who promised to handle the case to the best of his ability,” said the first-time MP and anti-coup activist, who earlier joined Mr Sirawith in several demonstrations.
27 year old Ja New, was brutally attacked yesterday. His injuries included fracture of the skull above the eye, black eyes and a broken nose. He was admitted to the ICU of Navamin Hospital and later transferred to Mission Hospital. It’s the second attack against him in less than a month.
Meanwhile, Democrat Party MP Korn Chatikavanij has condemned the attack of the anti-junta activist and called on the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to order police to expedite the investigation.
“My subordinates used to be attacked when we were the opposition. Police were not serious in making arrests in that case and in other cases. This time, I would like to see the prime minister order police to work seriously. We have seen from lessons in the past that the use of violence did not result in a good ending.”
Korn also called for members of the public to be tolerable to different opinions.
On his Facebook page Rangsiman Rome wrote…
“Witnesses said there were four attackers. They were waiting in the area for a while before Ja New arrived. As soon as the activist showed up, the attackers ran toward him and began attacking him. The activist ran along the road for his own safety, but the men did not stop. They beat him until he fell down.”
“Some witnesses said the attackers focused on his head. The attackers stopped when people nearby shouted: ‘Police. Police’.”
[เปิดนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว].ในคลิป เราจะเห็นจ่านิวที่ใส่เสื้อสีขาวกำลังเดินถือของทั้งสองมือ…
Posted by Rangsiman Rome – รังสิมันต์ โรม on Friday, 28 June 2019
Politics
Constitutional Court orders investigation of 32 MPs in media share row
The Thai Constitutional Court has agreed to accept a petition against 32 MPs from the military-aligned coalition over alleged media share holdings. But the Court has allowed the MPs to continue their parliamentary duties. This dispensation was not offered to anti-junta politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the opposition Future Forward Party who is being investigated over the same allegations.
The court said this case was different from that of Thanathorn, in whose case the junta-appointed Election Commission had already conducted an initial investigation to confirm wrongdoing before the case was forwarded to the court.
The Constitutional Court reasons that the 32 MPs should not be suspended because it was still unclear if the businesses in which they had invested could in fact be considered media.
There was no committee investigating the 32 new cases before they were submitted to the court, the judges said, adding since the matter was still unclear, the MPs should not be suspended from their parliamentary duties.
Nine other MPs who had also been subject to complaints for possibly breaching the Constitution by holding media shares, were spared in yesterday’s decision. The court turned down the petition to examine their cases. The MPs spared included six from Palang Pracharat and three from the Democrats.
The court said its examination of the documents presented by the plaintiff showed that the companies in which these nine MPs had invested had no objective to run a newspaper or any type of media business.
The total of 41 MPs, like Thanathorn, had been accused of holding shares in media companies. The petition had been filed by Future Forward MPs through the parliamentary mechanism and submitted to the Constitutional Court with endorsement by House Speaker Chuan Leekpai.
The 2017 Constitution prohibits shareholdings in media companies for MPs and MP candidates. Violation of the rule is punishable with disqualification of the MP, imprisonment and fine, as well as a 20-year ban from politics.
The court’s decision to allow the embattled MPs to continue their work in the lower house favours the pro-junta bloc, which has only a slim majority over its rival bloc. If the Palang Pracharat MPs had been suspended from their duties any lower house vote, including a vote of no confidence, would have been lost by the pro-Junta government.
SOURCE: The Nation
