Connect with us

Central Thailand

Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals

Maya Taylor

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Staff injured, property damaged as gang rampages through 2 Bangkok hospitals | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
    • follow us in feedly

Gang members have gone on a rampage through 2 Bangkok hospitals, injuring medical personnel and causing significant damage to property. Violence first erupted at Vibharam-Chaiprakan Hospital in Samut Prakan, just south of the city, when doctors were unable to save the life of one gang member who’d been injured in a fight a few hours before. His death led to 15 gang members unleashing a reign of terror that injured 3 hospital staff members.

นาทีหมอระทึก! วงจรปิด วัยรุ่นยกพวกตีกันในห้องฉุกเฉิน รพ.เมืองสมุทรปู่เจ้า สมุทรปราการ

นาทีหมอระทึก! วงจรปิด วัยรุ่นยกพวกตีกันในห้องฉุกเฉิน รพ.เมืองสมุทรปู่เจ้า สมุทรปราการ ตามล้างแค้นคู่อริ เขวี้ยงเก้าอี้ ทำลายข้าวของ พังยับ!

Posted by Thairath – ไทยรัฐออนไลน์ on Sunday, July 19, 2020

The gang then travelled to Muangsamut Hospital, where a member of a rival gang, allegedly responsible for the attack on their friend, was being treated. The group used baseball bats and other items they picked up in the hospital, including mops and chairs, to attack those visiting their injured rival. In the ensuing chaos, windows were smashed, and some hospital equipment was damaged, with the gang then fleeing the scene.

Police say the problems stemmed from a knife fight between both gangs that resulted in 23 year old Ratchapong Vassana being fatally injured and bleeding to death in the emergency room at Vibharam-Chaiprakan Hospital. 2 other men were injured in the fight. Police say they are now collecting evidence and the suspects will be charged with causing death and injury. Additional charges will be levied at those who carried out attacks at the hospitals, including aggravated assault, property damage, and invasion of a medical facility.

A representative from Muangsamut Hospital has declined to give a statement, saying they are unable to do so while the investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: Coconuts

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Smaller protest group outside Army HQ in Bangkok last night

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

Smaller protest group outside Army HQ in Bangkok last night | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Yahoo News Malaysia

A much smaller group of activists gathered outside the Royal Thai Army headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Avenue, Bangkok last night in protest against an opinion expressed by the now-former deputy spokesperson. The protesters, part of the ‘Free Youth’ group who protested in Bangkok at the Democracy Monument on Saturday afternoon, rallied outside the main gate of the Thai army HQ early in the evening. The Army and police made no attempt to move them. They were targeting Col Nusra Vorapatratorn, who posted comments on her Facebook page about the protesters at the Saturday gathering.She patronised the pro-democracy protesters as “innocent, naive and […]

Continue Reading

Events

Police say they are gathering evidence to arrest ringleaders of Saturday protest – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Police say they are gathering evidence to arrest ringleaders of Saturday protest &#8211; VIDEO | The Thaiger

Whilst the police attending the mostly-peaceful protest, on Saturday afternoon and evening around Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, they didn’t intervene and break up the crowd. But they were taking plenty of photos. Now Bangkok Police have announced that they were gathering evidence to press formal charges against the leaders of the pro-democracy protest. Chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Lt. Gen. Pakkapong Pongpetra, focused his comments on the activist group “Free Youth,” which led the protests which attracted over a thousand people, “many thousands” according to some international media. Meanwhile, students and protest groups have also staged smaller gatherings in Chiang Mai […]

Continue Reading

Politics

A new generation of political voices are demanding to be heard

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

A new generation of political voices are demanding to be heard | The Thaiger

Saturday’s pro-democracy rally is the largest street demonstration against the ruling Thai government since the May, 2014 military coup which brought General Prayut to power. The momentum for political change is coming from a new, younger generation, most who would have been just kids during the tumultuous Thaksin years and not even in high school when the military ousted the elected Yingluck government in 2014. Over a 1,000 young Thais and pro-democracy alliances were part of the largely peaceful protest organised by Free Youth movement and the Student Union of Thailand. It was held at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok late […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending