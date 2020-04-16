Loophole closed – more unemployed to receive payments from Thai government | The Thaiger

The loophole for employees whose businesses were not ordered to close, but are still affected by Covid 19 pandemic, has finally been addressed. The Thai Ministry of Labor secretary Sutthi Sukosol says that compensation will be similar to what employees whose businesses were ordered to close are paid, which is 62% of daily wage based on a maximum monthly salary of 15,000 baht for a maximum period of 90 days.”

“The Social Security Fund has earmarked 164 billion baht as unemployment fund for employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act. We expect to disburse 20 billion baht in the next 3 months to compensate around 1 million people who are temporarily out of work at 5,045 – 9,300 baht per month.”

The secretary explained the Social Security Fund additionally earmarked 90 billion baht in assistance for employees who quit their jobs or were forced to quit due to the outbreak.

“Those who quit on their own will receive 45% of 90 days of daily wages, while those who were forced to quit will receive 70% of 200 days of daily wages.”

The Social Security Office also reported that “as a result of curfew restrictions, the number of accidents decreased considerably, therefore it would divert the annual health insurance fund of 50 billion baht per year to focus on the treatment of Covid 19 instead.”

SOURCE: The Nation