Politics
School pupils show solidarity with anti-government protests – VIDEO
At high schools across Thailand, pupils have used the daily flag-raising ceremony to show their solidarity with anti-government activists. A report in Khaosod English says pupils in at least 10 schools wore white ribbons and held up three fingers, in what is widely recognised as an anti-military gesture. The students’ actions have been captured in photos and video, which have been shared on social media.
Students around Thailand are adorning white ribbons and raising the three finger salute at the national anthem to show their resistance against dictatorship 🕊 #โรงเรียนหน้าเขาไม่เอาเผด็จการ#upfact#ขีดเส้นตายขับไล่เผด็จการpic.twitter.com/kZEIkAw1uu
— kichan. ||| (@memokichan) August 17, 2020
A number of pupils complained about being intimidated by their teachers, while some say they were assaulted for taking part in the activism. Chatchawan Apirakmunkong, from the now disbanded Future Forward Party, claims pupils at one school in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen, had their white ribbons seized by police. The students had the ribbons tied to their school bags to show their support for pro-democracy activists.
“Police officers were present at the school and confiscated white bows from students. I disagree with the police’s action and demand officers stop infringing on the students’ rights under democracy.”
However, local police chief, Kajornrit Wongraj, says the accusation is untrue, adding that his officers were merely there to keep order and took nothing from the students.
“We were there after we learned about the posts online calling for a protest. We didn’t touch the students at all. Only a few students participated in the event.”
At another school, in the northern province of Nakhon Sawan, video footage shows one teacher shouting at pupils for disrespecting the school, telling them to delete a clip that shows them flashing the three-finger gesture. The same teacher is also accused of hitting one pupil across the head and is understood to have since apologised to the student’s family.
Toby Andrews
August 18, 2020 at 11:24 am
Good but it is not enough. They need to do more to drag the government tyrants away from Thailand’s money trough.
Strikes! Blocking roads. Occupying government buildings.
It is the only way. This government will not allow a free and fair election.
They will be repeating Virus! Its the virus, we can’t because of the virus, yet there are no deaths, very few cases . . .
The government will have to be driven away from their places at the money trough with bamboo poles.