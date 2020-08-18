Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future
Teachers may have to mix things up in the classroom. Thailand education officials are planning to change teaching with a new model they call “Education Eco-System.” The goal is to prep students for the rapidly changing future, the Education Ministry says.
Along with a new curriculum, tests will be used less to evaluate students. With demands for a competitive labour force, education officials also plan to create more opportunities for students to learn specialised skills by upping the capacity at vocational schools as well as primary and secondary schools. Minister of Education Nataphol Teepsuwan says the overall plan is to “unlock, change and widen” education.
“Thai education must shift in a way where students depart from their ‘fixed mindset’ of the past and begin to incorporate a ‘growth mindset’ in their daily lives. This is what the Education Eco-System strives to achieve. This is the modern Ministry of Education that I plan to establish.”
Part of the plan, which Teepsuwan says will “unlock” the education system, will focus on bridging the gap between state education agencies and employers. Employers, both in Thailand and overseas, will be able to provide information on skills they seek for potential employees.
“21st century has presented itself as an era where growth in knowledge is rapidly changing at an exponential rate. Consequently, the global supply of skilled labour becomes more competitive to meet new expectations. Hence, the need for individuals to become adaptive in a fast-paced environment becomes critical. The problem is straightforward, Thai education has yet to move much at all.”
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
With the drastic decline in tourism, dozens of van and taxi drivers, as well as tour operators in Phuket say they can’t make payments for their vehicle loans. With around 20,000 baht+ owed per month and little to no income, drivers and tour operators are facing having their vehicles repossessed. This morning, around 50 drivers and operators gathered together in Saphan Hin, east of Phuket Town, calling on Toyota Thailand to give them a “grace” period on their loan repayments for vehicles used in Phuket’s tourism industry… well, what’s left of it at the moment. They also presented a petition […]
Economy
Labour minister says unemployment less than half of predictions
Thailand’s labour minister told a Friday press briefing that the number of unemployed people in Thailand is around 2 to 3 million, less than half the 7 to 8 million previously predicted. He said that since The National Economic and Social Development Council did the calculation, “it cannot be wrong… as the latter is Thailand’s economic planner”. Given the gravities of the collapse of the Thai tourism industry, alone, the minister’s numbers appear suspiciously low. Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Covid-19 pandemic created fear amongst the Thai workforce and businesses, adding that job hunting during the pandemic will be […]
Pattaya
Pattaya spending millions on “facelift”
The world famous resort town of Pattaya is spending 160 million baht to improve the city’s beaches in a bid to attract domestic tourists. Pattaya’s mayor says the landscape redevelopment, on a 4 kilometre stretch of Pattaya Beach, will begin in October and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. “The City of Pattaya needs to change its tourism strategy to draw local tourists to the city.” In addition to landscape beautification, such as replacing pavements and sidewalks, the project will involve building parking spaces for tourist coaches and for local visitors, and will incorporate underground […]
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew
Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19
School pupils show solidarity with anti-government protests – VIDEO
Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”
Korat mother found with throat cut
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Expats4 days ago
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
- Business3 days ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Business4 days ago
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 update: 17 new cases found in quarantine, deaths unchanged at 58 (August 14)