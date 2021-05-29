Politics
Proposed amendment may harm government transparency
Thailand is moving to take 1 step towards transparency and 2 steps back, as a proposed amendment to the Official Information Act moves from the public’s right of access towards protecting state secrets. The new amendment would give exception to disclosure of anything considered to have the potential to harm the monarchy, military affairs and national security.
A chapter named “Information Prohibited from Disclosure” proposes a list of exceptions that eat away at the original intention of the act to allow the public to see government data. The bill also increases punishment for violators of up to 200,000 baht in fines and up to 10 years in prison, a sharp increase from the current 5,000 baht and 3-month penalties. The harsh punishment will likely stop information disclosure that may be considered risky.
A law professor at Thammasat University was stunned by the amendment’s contents that allow the government to control what news and information reach the citizens of Thailand. He sits on the Official Information Board, tasked with regulating transparency and the flow of information, and sees that this draft amendment could supersede the board’s power, removing the independent checks and balances. The Move Forward Party which opposes the current administration called it a step backwards for Thailand.
On May 20, the Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand advocated for a review of the proposed amendment in an open letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. The amendment has been met with broad opposition, saying that its move to block transparency for some official information not only undermines the prime minister’s claims of fighting corruption but may also be unconstitutional. The amendment may violate required state transparency as outlined in constitutional clauses.
Critics complain that politicians and state agencies already stall and limit many requests for data, citing budget spending as an overt example, and fear that an amendment like this could further delay transparency to important information. The act already creates many hoops for information requesters by allowing the government broad interpretation of the law.
Citing the loophole to prohibit the media’s ability to analyse the government, the Association of Journalism Students launched a Change.org petition. They plan to present the signatures – it has already gathered 17,000 signatures – to the House of Representatives.
Thailand’s 1991 Constitution called for a right to state information, and in 1997 Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to have a freedom of information law. But over the years, the law had been weakened and eroded, with bias in favour of the government. The current bill was approved by the Cabinet on March 24 after the Prime Minister’s Office proposed it and the amendment against transparency may be debated in the current parliamentary session started last week.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Former Finance Minister petitions to revoke approval of government’s 700 billion baht loan
A former politician, who served as Finance Minister from 2011 to 2012, is petitioning the Supreme Administrative Court to revoke approval for the government’s 700 billion baht loan. Cabinet recently approved an executive decree that allows the government to borrow the funds, in order to restore Thailand’s decimated economy and combat the Covid-19 crisis.
Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala says he doesn’t object to getting the economy going again, but says the loan decree itself is unconstitutional and illegitimate.
“We aren’t opposed to the borrowing because we are aware of people’s plight, and the country needs money to combat the pandemic. But we have to ensure compliance with the charter.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, he says measures to ensure transparency and fiscal discipline were removed. Instead, the Cabinet appointed a committee to choose and propose projects for consideration. Thirachai says the committee also has the power to supervise projects and introduce regulations, potentially leading to irresponsible spending. He is also calling on the court to revoke the 1 trillion baht loan decree that was approved during the first Covid-19 wave last year.
The opposition Pheu Thai party has also vowed to vote against the national budget when it is put before Parliament on May 31.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says new measures being introduced will help small and medium businesses and save jobs, as well as encouraging public spending to boost the economy. According to deputy PM, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, more details will be forthcoming from the Finance Ministry.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Opposition vows to oppose budget, calls on coalition members to do likewise
Thailand’s main opposition party says it will oppose the national budget when it enters parliament on May 31. The Pheu Thai party is also calling on members of the ruling coalition to do the same. Deputy party leader Yutthapong Charassathien says his party will vote against the budget to prevent the bill from passing. According to a Bangkok Post report, the Pheu Thai party says the planned budget will not address the current Covid-19 crisis or help repair the economy in any meaningful way.
If the budget bill passes its first reading, it will proceed to the second and third stages of debate and votes, scheduled to take place between May 31 and June 2. Yutthapong is calling on coalition parties that disagree with how the government is handling the pandemic to also vote against the budget. He says such opposition would leave parliament without a budget, meaning the government would have no option but to call an election.
“I ask that the coalition parties stop keeping this government afloat.”
The move comes on the seventh anniversary of the May 2014 coup that swept former Army general Prayut Chan-o-cha to power, where he has remained ever since.
Yutthapong has also criticised the government’s recently approved loan of 700 billion baht, on top of the 1 trillion it borrowed during the first wave of the pandemic. He points out that to date, only 45 billion of the original loan has been distributed.
The opposition politician suggests the government reduce its defence budget it if needs more money and focus on helping citizens who are bearing the economic brunt of the crisis. He dismisses the government’s previous undertaking to reduce military spending, pointing out that a portion of funds from a Defence Ministry loan approved for economic and social development was used to construct a runway and aircraft maintenance centre for the military.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Happy Birthday? 7 year anniversary of coup in Thailand
Yesterday markED the 7th anniversary of the coup in which the National Council for Peace and Order took control of Thailand and Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, then chief of the Thai Army, rose to power. Differing opinions persist as regards progress for Thailand in the last 7 years and also the failings of the Thai ‘government’ since the coup.
Some argue that the PM has worn out his welcome after beginning to lose the confidence of conservative groups that had previously supported him, with many citing Covid-19 policy, that was once a shining example for the world, but has been failing in recent months against Thailand’s third-wave outbreaks. If the promised large-scale vaccination campaign is successful over the next 2 months, those cooling attitudes may warm again.
Many who had hoped that the Thai coup would bring transparency to the government feel disillusioned as his regime often tightens its grip on power, rather than giving an outward appearance of a modern government. Young people have mounted powerful opposition protests to the previously unshakable power of the government and the Royal Family. Those voices have currently been silenced by a crackdown on dissent and the application of draconian laws that stifle free speech, including discussion about the Thai monarchy.
Many question how successful any efforts at reform have been since the coup in Thailand, saying that tangible results are few and far between and democratic liberties have been lost. Thailand has been marred by political conflict and the public coming out in protest last year shows the growing strain of long-term social injustices. Many claim that the people in power don’t consider or involve the public as they enacted a new flawed constitution that was less about progressing the country and about about holding onto power.
Covid-19 has highlighted some of the government’s weaknesses, not just in handling the current third wave outbreak but also addressing a rise in corruption such as illegal gambling, illegal immigration, human trafficking, and a lot of alleged ‘greased palms’ in hi-so Bangkok entertainment venues that got away with flaunting Covid-19 restrictions leading to the current outbreak.
The Prime Minister Operation Centre released the list of 15 areas of reform progress since the Thai coup, claiming infrastructure improvements for roads, rail, transportation, and digital technology infrastructure. They believe that quality of life has increased with help for low-income earners and welfare recipients, pension reform, and universal healthcare improvements as well as reforms in education.
The PM’s office also claims successes in agriculture, water resource management and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. They have enacted new laws for landowners, and point to a bevvy of problems addressed in Bangkok from flooding to traffic to pollution.
But opponents of PM Prayut’s ruling party say that the goals of the Thai coup have not been met. Thailand has seen political conflict and social unrest grow and become more polarised and attempts at reform by holding committees and passing laws have not resulted in anything tangible for the people. No major headway has been made on economic improvement, the civil service system, or education reform. Opponents claim that the government that rose from the coup have created more problems than they solved.
A government spokesman disagrees with the assessment saying that the current government has tried to be part of the solution in political conflicts and not get involved in squabbling. They claim substantial progress in revising laws and paving the way for reform they say will come with the enactment of new bills soon. The spokesman says that parliamentary procedure has slowed progress on reform and on constitutional amendments.
12 committees were created to oversee various reforms and referendum laws were passed to prepare for charter amendments as the political machine churns since the Thai coup. The spokesman also points to success in high-value agriculture and small-to-medium-sized entrepreneurs that have benefited from law amendments and claims that new bills are in the works to deal with corruption and political reform.
The government also claims to have cracked down on human trafficking and the influx of drugs into Thailand. A Defence Ministry spokesman pointed out progress made in aviation safety and unregulated fishing, as well as transportation infrastructure development in Thailand since the coup.
For foreigners there’s certainly been a tightening up of the existing immigration laws, making it palpably harder for long-term stays in the Kingdom. And whilst there’s been clearer application of the existing rules, the result has been at the detriment of foreigners wanting to live in Thailand.
But the question of whether or not Thailand is better off as a result of the coup on its 7 year anniversary is still hotly debated and very open to a variety of perspectives.
But, here we are, 7 years since the elected Yingluck Shinawatra government was thrown out of power and we saw the row of Army generals on our TVs telling us that the army had, again, seized power in the Land of Smiles. Then ‘General Prayut’ is now ‘PM Prayut’, and he’s swapped his military uniform for a suit. Otherwise it is still clear who is pulling the levers of power in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
