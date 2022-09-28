Prasert levels 6-billion corruption accusations at Prayut

Suspended Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and two cabinet ministers are facing possible charges over graft allegations concerning projects under the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Higher Education Science Research and Innovation.

On behalf of various opposition parties, Pheu Thai, secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangtong, submitted two separate petitions to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The first names are General Prayut and Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Minister Anek Laothamatas. The second points the finger at General Prayut and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

The allegations follow accusations made by opposition parties during the censure debate. Prasert has asked the NACC to investigate Gen Prayut and Anek over almost 400 million baht that went astray at the Education Ministry on projects that did not meet the specified terms of reference. Also accused are two more politicians and three executives from the Rajamangala University of Technology Isan.

In the other petition, Gen Prayut and Jurin are accused of neglect in the procurement of protective gloves at the height of the pandemic. According to the opposition, 2 billion baht was laundered through the project.

Evidence of graft against other ministers has yet to be disclosed.

Source Bangkok Post