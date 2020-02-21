Police end investigation into brutal attack on activist “Ja New” | The Thaiger

image
Police end investigation into brutal attack on activist “Ja New”

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 hours ago

PHOTO: Pro-democracy leader "Ja New" Sirawith Seritiwat in hospitalised following a brutal attack in Bangkok last year - Bangkok Post
Bangkok police have abruptly suspended their investigation into the brutal attack on a political activist and pro-democracy leader in June of last year. Four men beat Sirawith “Ja New” with baseball bats on a main road in Bangkok’s Min Buri area on June 28. Despite having security camera footage of the attack, Bangkok police say they are unable to identify any of the four men. It was the second such attack on the man in a month. Seritiwat himself has expressed disbelief.

Sirawith posted on Facebook that his family received a letter of notification from police, which read (in Thai): “The investigation into the case has already been completed and the probe report was forwarded to public prosecutors, who recommended that ‘the investigation should be halted’ on the grounds that evidence gathered could not identify who was involved.

“CCTV footage was not clear enough to capture the faces of the attackers so that arrest warrants could be issued. An examination of CCTV recordings could not provide any clue where the attackers stayed or fled to. If the police investigating the case find substantive evidence to identify the offenders, arrest warrants will be issued and legal action taken.’’

In his post, Sirawith demanded to know when when the investigation would continue and his attackers brought to justice. He wondered police might be involved. The post drew sympathy and encouragement from supporters, many roundly criticising police for failing to arrest the assailants despite the clear surveillance camera footage showing the attack.

“Ja New” suffered serious injuries in an earlier attack when he was beaten with baseball bats by four men about 11am on June 2. His external injuries included a fractured eye socket, bleeding in the eyes and a broken nose. He was rushed to intensive care at hospital where a brain scan showed no hemorrhaging. He was conscious, but could not respond.

The following day, Future Forward Party MP Rangsiman Rome said he had obtained security footage showing four men violently attacking Sirawith. Rangsiman wrote on his Facebook page that he and two other party MPs had visited and inspected the scene of the attack and spoken to vendors and motorcycle-taxi drivers in the area, who confirmed the details of the attack.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

UPDATE: Future Future dissolved, MPs stripped of parliamentary status

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

February 21, 2020

FILE PHOTO: Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party

UPDATE: The Constitutional Court has dissolved Thailand’s Future Forward political Party after finding it guilty of breaking the laws pertaining to loans, specifically from its leader Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit. The court has also ordered MPs of the party’s executive stripped of their parliamentary status and banned from politics for 10 years.

Party leader Thanathorn and party supporters gathered at the headquarters in Phetchaburi and watched in stunned silence during the reading of the verdict.

The ruling puts an abrupt end to the stunning rise of the young political party during last year’s general elections. The party rattled the political establishment with its huge popularity, especially among young voters.

Earlier…

The Constitutional Court will hand down their verdict soon this afternoon deciding if the Future Forward Party has broken the law by obtaining loans totalling over 191 million baht. The leader, Thanathorn Jungroongruangkit is accused of ‘donating’ the funds to the party, although FFP say there is extensive formal documentation about the loan.

A guilty verdict would put an end to the progressive political party which made political waves with its anti-establishment political viewpoints. The party polled in third place in last year’s March election, well ahead of expectations and pushing the long-established Democrats into an almost irrelevant fourth place in the poll.

Charges were brought against the party by the actual Election Commission members who accused it of breaching the Political Parties Act which limits a person’s contribution to a political party to 10 million baht each year. It also states that the law prevents a party accessing funds to fight an election through a ‘loan’.

According to the Election Commission, the loans from Thanathorn are seen as against the spirit or intention of the law, which warrants a ruling by the Constitutional Court to dissolve the party.

Future Forward have maintained that the loans are debts and not income or a contribution. Thanathorn insists that the party is committed to repaying the loans which were secured prior to the announcement of the March general elections.

There are probably three possible outcomes from this afternoon’s ruling of the Constitutional Court.

  1. The party is found guilty and dissolved, with all the 10 members of the its executive committee stripped off their MP status and banned from politics. It would also pave the way for the Election Commission to pursue criminal charges against them.
  2. The party is found guilty but not dissolved while members of its executive committee are penalised.
  3. The party is acquitted of all charges.

Future Forward Party became a surprising new political force following last year’s election but has also created a few ‘establishment’ enemies along the way. The party has a large following among young people who are attracted by its progressive political policies.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Thailand’s plastics industry wants the government’s help to keep afloat

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

February 6, 2020

PHOTO: Thais get used to the plastic bag ban, but the plastics industry is crying foul - Flipboard

There may be less plastic bags being handed out around Thailand, and that’s a good thing. But there’s been a down side – the failure of an entire industry and the people it employees. Now the Thai Labour Minister is being asked to step in and help the dozens of Thai plastic bag manufacturers which are at risk of closing their businesses

The Thai government banned the handing out of single-use plastics on January 1. Many customers of Thailand’s largest retail companies, including Central Group shopping centres, 7-11 and Family Mart, are having to adapt to changing long-term habits and a reliance on plastic bags.

Somchai Techapanichgul, the president of the Thai Plastic Industries), told the Labour Minister MR Chatu Mongol Sonakul that almost 500 plastics manufacturers only “expect to stay in this industry until April” if the government refuses to step in.

“Our workers are now living with a dim and uncertain work prospects. We may need to shut down our businesses, which employ about 7,000 workers.”

Mr Somchai claims the government reneged on an agreement to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2020But he says the industry broadly supports the government’s attempt to reduce plastic waste.

“We need enough time to readjust our production lines.”

But the managing director of the plastic bag producer Pack and Save says the government should have asked consumers to decide whether they want to use plastic bag.

“If they want one, they will have to fork out extra money.”

He also said the government should promote the use of thicker and more durable bags, and plastic bags that can be used more than once. The production an of plastic bags, thicker than 40 microns, are currently allowed by the Pollution Control Department and not covered in the ban.

The association estimates that the ban on single-use plastic bags has already cost the industry 24.3 billion baht. The ban also put 6,030 workers in the industry at risk of losing their jobs.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Prawit defends police chief promoting his own son

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

2 weeks ago

February 5, 2020

PHOTO: Police commissioner Chakthip Chaijinda checks out gear worn by his son Chanan in December - Thai PBS World

Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan said yesterday that there is nothing illegal about the police commissioner promoting his own son to a senior police rank despite not meeting all of the criteria.

The Royal Thai Police Office insists that Chanant Chaijinda was promoted on merit, and not because he’s the son of national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda. The RTPO was responding to news reports questioning the double promotion of Chanant from sub-inspector to full inspector and his rank to police major.

Prawit says there are grounds for exception. Chanan was recently promoted to become a commander in a Border Police unit, despite serving just three years as a deputy inspector, far less than the the required seven.

“They can do that, it’s supported by regulations.”

Police officials say Chanan was exempted from the requirement because he received overseas training and has exceptional knowledge that will benefit the force. When a reporter asked whether it’s appropriate for a police commissioner to approve fast-tracking his own son, Prawit snapped “Do you love your son, too? Do you?”

Recent reports say some police officers were angered by the April 2019 order that promoted Chanan to the rank of a commander in the Border Police’s air support unit. The news ignited complaints of nepotism and privileged treatment among the police force.

At a press conference yesterday, police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen rejected the accusation and said police have the authority to promote individuals who show talent and valuable knowledge.

Krissana said Chanan qualified for the exemption because he underwent anti-terrorism and parachuting courses, completed a sniper course in Israel, and received training from the FBI in the United States. He questioned why the issue only surfaced now, nearly a year after the promotion was approved.

“Speaking frankly, the commissioner could have appointed him to any position if he really did whatever he wants, as the media allege. He could have sent him somewhere comfortable. But why is no one asking why Chanan was sent to the Border Police?”

SOURCE: Khaosod English

