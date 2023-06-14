Power struggle unfolds as MFP leader fights to claim prime ministerial seat

PHOTO: Facebook/Pita Limjaroenrat - พิธา ลิ้มเจริญรัตน์

Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat today addressed allegations surrounding a contentious meeting of iTV shareholders and efforts to prevent him from becoming the next Prime Minister. While there is uncertainty about who is involved in these behind-the-scenes manoeuvres, the MFP’s legal team is gathering more evidence from those involved.

Pita acknowledges that the upcoming legal battle could impede his bid for prime minister, referring to the timeline of events in 2019 when Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was ordered to stop performing his duties before the vote for prime minister, but was still able to be nominated.

The 42 year old confirmed that no officials warned him about the potential consequences of holding iTV shares and that he had been in constant contact with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which had not raised any issues.

The MFP leader is also preparing to submit statements of assets and liabilities after stepping down as a member of parliament, with the deadline set for Sunday, June 18.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam emphasised that individuals suspended by the Constitutional Court pending legal proceedings cannot be nominated for the position of prime minister. He said…

“Amid an ongoing legal case, they cannot be nominated because they would not be able to perform their duties should they be selected.”

When asked why Thanathorn, former leader of the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, was nominated during a previous round of prime ministerial selection despite his suspension, Wissanu explained that Thanathorn was only ordered to be suspended two days after the parliamentary vote for prime minister took place.

Wissanu noted that the Section 151 case would likely take a considerable amount of time to complete, from the Election Commission’s inquiry to the Criminal Court’s consideration. This indicates that it is unlikely Pita will face suspension from his duties before the nomination process.

Regarding the submission of Pita’s name for royal endorsement in the event of winning the parliamentary vote, a new rule prohibits such a submission while he is facing legal obstacles relating to his alleged violation of Section 151.

Under Section 151, individuals who knowingly apply to run in an election despite being unqualified or prohibited from doing so can face imprisonment ranging from one to 20 years, along with a fine of 20,000-200,000 baht. Additionally, they are banned from participating in elections for 20 years.

Follow us on :













Despite the ongoing legal challenges, Pita continues to receive unwavering support from his followers, who express their admiration by presenting him with flowers and requesting photos with him.

In one heartwarming instance, a male student even asked Pita to autograph a football. Upon receiving Pita’s signature, the student burst into tears of joy. Pita warmly embraced the student and happily posed for photos with others in attendance at the event.