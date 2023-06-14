Pattaya officials discuss opening Dongtan Beach Road to 24-hour vehicle access

Photo Courtesy of Urasin Khantaraphan, Pattaya Mail

In Pattaya, a recent meeting took place to discuss the possibility of opening Dongtan Beach Road to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day. This road, which connects Jomtien Beach to Pratumnak Soi 5, has been closed to traffic overnight for quite some time. However, due to significant growth in the area over the past year, particularly in the number of businesses around Pratumnak Soi 5, city officials believe it is time to lift the overnight ban and allow vehicles to access the road at all hours.

Although no specific date has been set for the change, the city is preparing to install additional road traffic signs and lights, The Pattaya News reported. They will also coordinate with local police to ensure that traffic rules are enforced and that the street remains quiet, with no loud motorbikes disturbing residents during the night.

The growth in the area has been attributed in part to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to an increase in businesses and development in Pattaya City. As a result, officials feel that opening Dongtan Beach Road to traffic around the clock would be beneficial to the local economy and community.

The proposal has generated mixed reactions from the public, with some welcoming the increased accessibility while others are concerned about potential noise and traffic disturbances during the night.

