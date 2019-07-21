Ministers visit Thai southern provinces for economic brainstorming session | The Thaiger

Politics
Ministers visit Thai southern provinces for economic brainstorming session
PHOTO: Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, centre, arrives for a meeting in Yala yesterday – The Nation
The new Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit (and leader of the Democrats), along with the Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam and Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee, held a multi-party discussion yesterday at the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre in Yala province. The meeting aimed to come up with measures to boost the economy of the five southern provinces.
Jurin said emergency measures still posed a problem when it comes to development in the five provinces. Southern Thailand, particularly the three southern-most provinces near the Malaysian border, have been struggling under the violence caused by a 20 year war with insurgents. More than 6,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.
“We need to tackle the problem on three dimensions – investment, tourism and cross-border trade – which is worth about 230 billion baht.”
He also mentioned that Thailand is still suffering a trade deficit in exports to Malaysia, especially when it comes to rubber products.
“The multi-party meeting aimed to seek solutions to restore and build the basic economy in the five provinces so people have a better life,” Jurin, who is also deputy PM, said.
Meanwhile, Thavorn said that last week he had listened to a briefing from related parties, along with the transport minister and his deputy, and realised that a four-pronged approach will have to be taken with the development of the five provinces. The measures are…
• Developing land transport and increasing both main and secondary transportation routes as well as connections to Malaysia and Singapore in line with the government’s one-belt-one-road strategy;
• Developing water transport by opening three water gateways in the South, that also connect with Malaysia and China as part of the one-belt-one-road strategy;
• Developing rail transport and connecting with other regions;
• Developing air transport in line with the Transport Ministry’s plan to not open any new airports for 10 years, but to develop existing airports in the South, including plans to expand the Narathiwat airport.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Constitutional Court accepts petition over Prayut’s fitness to be PM
The Constitutional Court yesterday accepted a petition from opposition MPs questioning PM Prayut’s “qualifications” to hold the post of Thai prime minister.
The Court announced its decision on its website, commenting that the petition had been signed by a total of 110 MPs from various opposition parties but declaring that Prayut was free to continue carrying out his duties as PM until it reached a ruling.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has 15 days to submit his reaction and comments about the petition.
The Court has also accepted a petition from an individual demanding the dissolution of the Future Forward Party following alleged “frequent public comments” by its party leader, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and its secretary-general, Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, against the monarchy.
The two men also have 15 days to submit their rebuttal of these allegations.
Since the election both pro and anti Junta MPs have used the Constitutional Court as a blunt tool to frustrate and test the processes of the new Charter with frequent petitions, many still unheard.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
15 baht flat fares for BTS Skytrain – Transport Minister
The government’s new Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, has reiterated its intention to reign in the costs of the city’s Green Line trains, the BTS Skytrain, around Bangkok. They’re even mooting a capped flat fee of 15 baht per ride. The policy was proposed by the Democrats during the election campaign and accepted as party platform for the new coalition in deals done before the vote for the PM in Parliament in June.
But the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand governor say it can only happen if the government agrees to subsidises the remainder of the costs for the private operators of the rail routes. The governor, Pakapong Sirikantaramas, agreed it would be a bonus for commuters and bring down their public transport costs on the electric train systems around the city but needed to be budgeted as an ongoing cost for the new government.
He said they’re also looking at other alternatives to bring down the high costs of using the BTS Skytrain for commuters. He announced a committee has been set up to evaluate the ‘proper and fair’ fares for the city’s Green Line. The ‘Green Line’ services around the city have grown in popularity by more than 50% in the past decade.
In another policy proposal, legalising Grab Car (widely used but not officially legal as yet), would help relieve the city’s pressure on the train systems. The Bhumjaithai party’s secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob, now head of the transport ministry, has also foreshadowed rolling out policies like allowing students to complete some projects from home and not having to travel to school all the time to help reduce congestion.
Part of his party platform has also promised to oversee all transport projects are contracted out in a transparent and fair manner.
Politics
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
The Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit spoke with American NBC’s Andrea Mitchell about his hopes and aspirations for Thailand’s future. He also addresses his own current situation in regards to charges he is facing over alleged media shareholdings. Thanathorn is currently suspended from participating in the new Thai parliament as an MP as he awaits the Constitutional Court to hear his case.
He is currently on a tour in Brussels, Berlin, London, New York including Washington DC. Whilst in London he lectured at the London School of Economics and Political Science with the topic “Thailand in post-election – looking to the future”.
In Washington he took time out to speak to NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell.
