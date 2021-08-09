Connect with us

Politics

Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

Following a Civil Court ruling against PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thai media organisations are calling on the government to abide by the court’s decision. Last Friday, the court ruled that the PM had overstepped his authority in banning the dissemination of news that could create public fear. In its ruling, the court found that the ban was too vague and therefore an infringement of people’s rights and freedoms.

The court was responding to a petition from 12 online media organisations and human rights lawyers, who accused the PM of threatening the accuracy of media reporting and freedom of speech.

In response to the ruling, 6 media organisations are urging the government to comply with the court’s order. According to a Bangkok Post report, the National Press Council of Thailand, the News Broadcasting Council of Thailand, the Thai Journalists Association, the Thai Broadcast Journalists Association, the Online News Providers Association, and the National Union of Journalists, Thailand say the government must also consider if other regulations implemented during the Covid-19 crisis might also infringe on free speech.

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam says the government will comply with the court’s ruling but refused to say if the PM’s attempt to introduce the ban was a mistake.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Politics33 seconds ago

Media organisations call on government to obey court order on free speech
Protests20 mins ago

Political activist “Penguin” back in prison ahead of large protest tomorrow
Environment50 mins ago

Report contradicts Thai government’s claim that wild tiger numbers are increasing
Sponsored5 days ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket officials rush to restore visitor confidence following tourist murder
Thailand2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 19,603 new cases and 149 deaths
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Chon Buri8 hours ago

Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Crime9 hours ago

Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Protests10 hours ago

Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
South12 hours ago

Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Thailand19 hours ago

LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Thailand20 hours ago

Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Crime20 hours ago

Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Thailand20 hours ago

Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Thailand21 hours ago

Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending