Japan prime minister’s son to resign amid scandal of staged news conference photos

This photo shows Shotaro Kishida, a son of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Prime Minister Kishida said Monday, May 29, 2023 his son is resigning as his executive policy secretary to take responsibility for using the prime minister’s residence for a private party at which the merrymaking was exposed in magazine photos that triggered public outrage. (Kyodo News via AP)

The son of Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Shotaro Kishida, will resign as his father’s aide following a scandal involving photographs of him and other family members pretending to hold a news conference at the official residence. The prime minister announced the decision, stating that his son’s behaviour was “inappropriate” for someone in an official position.

Last week, a weekly magazine published the controversial photos, which showed Shotaro and his relatives at the podium where the prime minister usually stands. Fumio explained that his son would step down from his role as secretary on Thursday, citing accountability as the reason for the change, reported Channel News Asia.

The incident had drawn criticism from the opposition, particularly as it comes at a time when the prime minister’s popularity had been boosted by the recent Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima. Seiji Osaka, a senior lawmaker with Japan’s largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, argued that the dismissal should have occurred sooner, according to Kyodo news agency. Seiji said…

“This is too late. I suspect (Kishida) appointed someone who is not capable (of being the) prime minister’s aide to the post.”

Meanwhile, Japan is preparing to intercept any North Korean missile that enters its territory, according to a statement from the country’s defence ministry. This announcement comes after North Korea informed Japan of its intention to launch a satellite between May 31 and June 11. The defence ministry stated it would use its Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) or Patriot Missile PAC-3 to destroy any North Korean missile entering Japanese territory.

North Korea claims to have completed its first military spy satellite, with leader Kim Jong Un approving the final preparations for its launch. Analysts suggest that a military satellite would boost North Korea’s surveillance capabilities and enhance its ability to target adversaries in the event of war. Read more on the story HERE.