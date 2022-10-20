Connect with us

Politics

Irish MEP slams EU & West hypocrisy over Russia

Published

 on 

An Irish MEP yesterday let rip at fellow members of the European Union and the West over their hypocrisy regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Mick Wallace, in a passionate speech inside the European Parliament building in Brussels, highlighted the double standards of the EU, the West and its allies with its attitude toward Russian terrorism and the terrorism committed by the West.

The 66 year old Wexford-born politician said…

“When Russia drops bombs on built-up areas in Ukraine I have no doubt that the people underneath the bombs are terrorized.  It’s a form of terrorism.

“When the US/NATO bombed Afghanistan for 20 years and killed several hundred thousand and displaced millions, they were terrorizing the people.

“A UN survey showed that US/NATO bombardments of civilians in Afghanistan, 45% of the people killed were children. When the US killed over a million civilians in Iraq, was that terrorism?

“When Israel terrorizes the Palestinian people every day, is that terrorism?

“When France, the UK and others arm the Saudi/UAE to commit genocide in Yemen, where the UN said that over 400,000 are dead, and 16 million are starving because of a genocide being carried out with the support of the US, the UK, France, and several European states, is that terrorism?

“When are you going to wake up and start living in the real world?”

Wallace’s impassioned speech comes on the back of the US and EU saying they have evidence that Iran supplied Russia with Shahed-136s, low-cost drones that explode on landing.

The US, France and the UK called a closed-door Security Council meeting on the drones after an attack on Kyiv on Monday killed five people and caused widespread damage to power stations and other civilian infrastructure.

Washington says any arms transfer is in contravention of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 which is part of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a now moribund deal to curb Iran’s nuclear activities and prevent the country from developing a nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies supplying any drones to Russia and earlier this week said it was ready for “dialogue and negotiation with Ukraine to clear these allegations.”

Iran’s UN envoy, Amir Saeid Iravani, rejected the claims as “unfounded and unsubstantiated” on the drone transfers.

Irvanani added that Tehran, which has abstained in votes on the war, wants a “peaceful resolution” of the conflict, which began when Russia sent its troops into Ukraine on February 24.

“Iran is of the firm belief that none of its arms exports, including UAVs, to any country, violate resolution 2231.”

Thailand last week refused to condemn Russia’s decision to annex parts of Ukraine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and abstained from the vote.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Recent comments:
dhobo
2022-10-20 11:18
Two wrongs do not make a right.

