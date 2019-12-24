“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court | The Thaiger

Politics
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court
The “Illuminati Case”, a charge of sedition against the embattled Future Forward Party, has been rejected by Thailand’s Constitutional Court after a petition for an inquiry back in July. The complaint claimed the popular opposition political party is linked to ‘The Illuminati’, an imaginary secret elite seeking world domination, according to conspiracy theorists.
So, to make this clear, the Thai Constitutional Court was asked to convene a hearing into imaginary charges about an organisation that doesn’t even exist. The charges were brought by a former advisor to the Ombudsman’s Office, in a petition to the Constitutional Court, which accepted the case on July 19.
On December 19, the court notified the Future Forward Party that there was insufficient evidence to rule on the case. A guilty verdict could have led to the dissolution of the party, but the court hasn’t set a date for the reading of its decision.
The Future Forward Party, led by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, which finished third in March’s general election, has consistently been an irritant to the conservative establishment, led by loyalists and the Thai military, in whose favour the courts have consistently ruled. The party is disliked by the bureaucracy for its anti-military stance and its strong public popularity.
The party also could also be dissolved in a separate case involving campaign finance violations. It’s charged with unlawfully accepting loans worth 191 million baht from party leader Thanathorn – the loan documents have been public ever since the arrangements were made.
The Future Forward Party has campaigned to amend the country’s constitution, which was adopted during a period of military rule, to make it more democratic.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
The public is split over what is now being called the opposition’s “flash mob,” and “Skywalk Rally” organised by the Future Forward Party in central Bangkok on December 14, but supporters slightly outnumber opponents, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll.
The poll was conducted on December 16-17 and included 1,277 Thai adults of various levels of education and occupations across the country.
Nearly half, or 48.6%, of respondents expressed their support for the political rally. Overall, 27.8% said they strongly supported it, saying it was a call for justice and liberty and that they want the new generation to make a change. The remaining 20.8% voiced moderate support, saying people have the right to gather and demonstrate nonviolently.
(Percentages have been rounded up to the nearest .1%)
A slightly smaller 43.7%, opposed the demonstration. Some 15.4% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are tired of political rallies, while the rest strongly opposed the gathering, believing it was driven by Thanathorn’s self-interest.
The remaining 7.8% of respondents said they weren’t interested.
Other responses to the NIDA pol…
• 30.6% said it is the people’s right to rally peacefully. Another 16.8% said the rally was for the country’s future, while nearly that number, or 15.7% said they are tired of street rallies.
• 14.6% said it was would create renewed division and unrest, while 10.9% said it was a rally against social injustice. 10.3% said it was only intended to protect the Thanathorn and his struggling FFP;
• 4.3% said it showed disrespect for the law and social norms, with 2.8% saying the rally was illegal.
Thanathorn was disqualified as an MP in November for alleged campaign finance violations, and the FFP faces possible dissolution by the Constitutional Court.
Thanathorn has called the accusations “politically motivated.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Thailand’s Army chief warns of a ‘proxy crisis’
PHOTO: Matichon
The Army chief, General Apirat Kongsompong, is warning Thais about what he sees as a “proxy crisis” facing the country. The comments, without directly referring to the event by name, were a veiled criticism of the “Run Against Dictatorship” event coming up next month.
The commander-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army took the “everything’s OK, but…” approach to answering questions about the forthcoming sports and quasi-political event.
He said the Army supported all kinds of physical activities to strengthen the mind and body.
“However there are people who have ulterior motives and are trying to use these activities as a cover for other objectives, which defeat the purpose of physical training.”
The “Run Against Dictatorship” (translated from Thai more precisely as “Run against Uncle”, referring to the Thai PM whose nickname is ‘Uncle Tu’) event is scheduled for January 12. The Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and his supporters are expected to take part in the event, foreshadowed in the recent mid-city protest that attracted around 3,000 supporters.
Without even applying for a permit for the ‘run’, the organisers have run into hurdles merely trying to find a venue to announce January’s running event. Read that story here…
“Run against Dictatorship” organisers threatened with legal action by “those in power”
When the Army Chief was asked about measures to handle a possible accompanying political rally or politically-motivate crowds next year, Apirat said: “There’s no need to worry as Thailand has overcome various kinds of crises in the past. However, there’s a different kind of crisis that we need to prepare for and it’s ‘proxy crisis’.”
Explaining his door-stop meme “proxy crisis” further, Apirat explained that a proxy crisis was organised or manipulated by someone to fulfill their goals.
“The mastermind (clearly referring to Thanathorn) probably realises it is not possible to fight the authority head-on, so a proxy is appointed to fight for them.”
“A proxy crisis is different from a proxy war; look up their definitions to see how they are different. No matter what kind of crisis we are facing, the most important thing is that everyone must obey the law.”
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and his Future Forward Party, performed well in the March election coming third behind the two leading parties and outshining the traditional centrist Democrats party. In a run-off for the parliamentary-elected PM position, Thanathorn missed out by a handful of votes from the eventual winner Prayut Chan-o-cha, the former head of the military government.
General Apirat Kongsompong has positioned himself as a staunch supporter of the new pseudo-military government and is an ardent royalist. He has spoken against any opposition to the current government.
“If Thai people disobey the laws and the Constitution by ignoring the resolutions of judicial bodies, it will raise questions among foreign countries regarding the sanctity of our laws.”
When asked who he thought was the mastermind behind these proxies, Apirat said there could be many people who used different proxies for different purposes.
Stirring the pot, and dragging the turmoil in Thailand’s south into the wider political debate, he said…
“The unrest situation in the South and political demonstrations could be the work of these proxies, too.”
SOURCE: The Nation
