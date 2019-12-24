Year-end tourism expected to generate over 80 billion baht | The Thaiger

Thailand
Year-end tourism expected to generate over 80 billion baht
The Kasikorn Research Centre says both domestic and foreign tourists in Thailand are expected to generate over 82 billion baht between December 28 and January 5, aka the ‘silly season’. This is traditionally the busiest time for holiday visitors to Thailand. This is up 1.3% year on year, but growth in 2019 is lower than the 7.4% growth of 2018.
The Nation reports that the global economic downturn, coupled with the strong Thai baht, are expected to affect spending by both domestic and foreign tourists, although Thai tourists are expected to generate over 20 billion baht themselves, a small increase (less than 1%) on revenue generated during the 2018 holiday period.
The government’s local stimulus package, “Eat, Shop, Spend”, where registered participants who spend money on shopping, eating and travelling can receive cash-back incentives, has proven to be a huge success but ends on January 31, 2020.
Foreign visitors to Thailand are expected to spend around 54 billion baht during the period, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre. Although this is a 1.7% increase on 2018 revenue, the centre adds that the country’s tourism sector has a bumpy road ahead, with a number of factors affecting the travel and spending decisions made by holidaymakers, and Thailand having to cope with tough tourism competition from other countries and new destinations opening up.
Thailand
Two new airlines to hit Thai skies in 2020
Two new Thai low-cost carriers are set to take to the skies early 2020. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand made the announcement yesterday. They are the first new Thai airlines being launched since the lifting of the ‘red flag’ by the International Civil Aviation Organisation in 2017.
Thai Eastar Jet and Thai Summer Airways have already received their Air Operating Licences and are now in the process of obtaining their Air Operator Certificate. Thai Eastar Jet is poised to receive its AOC in January 2020, after it passes the final phase of airworthiness testing by the Thai civil aviation authorities. Thai Summer is also waiting to receive its AOC and has already begun recruiting employees.
Thai Eastar Jet is a joint venture between Thai and South Korean investors. Thai Summer counts Thai and Chinese businesses as its investors. The airlines are expected to provide low-cost tourist links between South Korean and Chinese cities, into Thailand.
Thai Eastar Jet’s first commercial service will be between Bangkok and Taiwan’s southern port city of Kaohsiung. The airlines is also planning to link Bangkok and South Korea but those plans will be delayed.
Like VietJet, the new operators may also seek to take a chunk out of the domestic airline market as well.
The two new budget airlines are the first two Thai-registered carriers to launch commercial services since Thailand was red-flagged by the International Civil Aviation Authority in June 2015 for failing to properly deal with “33 significant safety concerns”. It took over two years of upgrading safety checks and paperwork to meet international benchmarks. Thailand has been in the “all clear” situation since October 2017.
Both new airlines will be allowed to hire just Thai pilots, as the requirement to employ a certain number of foreign pilots has been removed.
Crime
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
2019 has been the year of the ‘Ponzi’, unsustainable investment schemes which always end up in the late-comers receiving nothing and losing their investment. Thai media have reported on up to 10 high-profile Ponzi schemes that have crashed leaving Thais losing billions of baht. This is the latest news on three of the current investigations.
Police have handed over a preliminary investigation files into the “Nice Review” and other high-profile Ponzi schemes to the Department of Special Investigation. The scheme cost at least 2,060 investors more than 368 million baht in damages, according to the DSI.
Paisit Wongmuang, the DSI’s director-general, says the department expects to wrap up the ‘Nice Review’ case and have indictments prepared by February 2020.
So far, assets worth 175 million baht have been seized, and a number of suspects have been arrested. The DSI is still encouraging victims to come forward and lodge complaints. The deadline for affected parties in this case to lodge their complaints with the police is this Friday, December 27.
“Only those whose names are included in the investigation file will be entitled to compensation if the court rules to auction the seized assets.”
In related news regarding the Mae Manee Ponzi scheme, involving 3,965 victims and two billion baht in damages.
“The DSI expects to wrap up this case and forward its report to the prosecution by January 8 next year.”
The Anti-Money Laundering Office has seized now assets worth about 56 million baht and interrogated 150 key suspects to date.
Meanwhile a further 91 million baht in assets has been seized in a third high-profile Ponzi scheme investigation, this one known as “Forex 3D.”
“A number of victims in these cases were well aware that they were putting money into fake investments and they even lured friends and acquaintnces into investing in the scams,” Paisit said.
This type of “damaged party” will be treated as suspects in the cases, he said.
Economy
Careers and business heading for the scrap-heap. And the ones that will thrive.
Is your career headed for the scrap-heap? Rangsit University’s Economic and Business Research Centre for Reform has been studying the careers and businesses that are at high risk of disruption, layoffs or downright extinction.
They’ve also identified 10 other careers that have a promising future. In discussing the detailed survey, the centre’s director, Anusorn Tamajai, said 12 careers faced high risk of layoffs or stagnant income.
The first group comprises businesses or professionals related to providing services for babies up to 15 year olds – in healthcare and education. The risk stems from the fact that the numbers in this group have been decreasing. Their numbers are estimated to be 12.7 million to 12.8 million next year given that the Thai population growth rate this year is only 0.18%, the slowest of the ASEAN nations. The total Thai population now is 69.3 million, or 0.9% of global population. Thailand’s population is forecast to peak at 70 million (69.7 million) in 2025 before dropping to 65.4 million in 2050.
The population of the young age group will decrease to 10.4 million in 2027. Specifically, a large proportion of children are in the deep South provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat and Satun, or about 23-24% of total population in each province. But the first three provinces are already facing economic hardship due to the unrest.
Anusorn said that he expected more childcare centres and kindergarten and primary schools to be shut down which will adversely affect employment of teachers and other educators.
Those who are employed in counter services will also be hit hard as former customers will now do more transactions online. Brokers and direct sales forces also would be adversely affected by online business.
Those who are in print media, advertising, cable TV and satellite TV face a grim future. The print media is a tailspin of lay-offs, down-sizing or extinction as its economic model becomes impossible to sustain and its previous audience evaporates.
Employees or businesses in “dirty manufacturing” which contribute to climate change and pollution will be adversely affected as scientific and eventually political pressure will force their closure.
Taxi drivers have already been impacted by the emerging ride-hailing services such as GrabTaxi and GrabCar. In Thailand the legalisation of ride-hailing services will see the traditional taxi operations forced to evolve or become redundant.
Property leasing will not escape either. Traditional banks and financial institutions would be disrupted. Manufacturing of auto parts and obsolete IT manufacturing will be hit hard as new technology comes into favour and the old goes by the wayside.
As a side-effect, people in high-end and low-end property development will face a hard time due to lack of demand in the high-end property and lack of purchasing power at the lower end.
But, there is light in the sea of dark. The study identifies 10 careers that are expected to flourish in the future. These include care of the elderly and rehabilitation business. Those who work for electronic platforms will have bright prospects. With growing e-commerce, those in the transportation and logistics businesses will benefit.
Tourism and related services are expected to continue to grow. Medical services, healthcare and health foods will see expansion. Construction, rail system and communication systems will expand. Those who have knowledge to develop applications will be boosted by the IT revolution.
Advance data analysts, insurance economists, actuaries and investment advisers are also expected to be thrive. New careers such as user-experience manager, content and social media manager and virtual reality consultant will have a bright future. Online educators and related services will find a promising future, according to the report.
The report forecasts that in 2020, more people will be laid off hence the Social Security Office will have to make sure that the former workers are well protected. The rising ageing population will put high pressure on the social security fund, which needs to be reformed due to increasing compensation for laid-off workers and pension payment for retirees.
