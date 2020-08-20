Connect with us

Politics

Human rights lawyer Anon arrested again in Bangkok

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Human rights lawyer Anon arrested again in Bangkok | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Will Langston
    • follow us in feedly

Thai human rights lawyer Anon Nampa is in custody once more after being arrested last night in relation to his involvement in an anti-government rally in Bangkok on August 3. Anon was apprehended while appearing at the Criminal Court in his role as defence lawyer in an unrelated case. He has been charged with inciting public unrest, along with a number of other offences. It’s understood he is being held at Chana Songkhram police station, in the capital.

The development comes as police sought arrest warrants for Anon and 5 other political activists, on charges including sedition, violating the computer crimes act, and violating the disease control law. In a further development, 3 members of the Free Youth movement have been arrested for their role in a July 18 protest at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok.

Anon has been a key figure in anti-government protests over the last few weeks, calling for the dissolution of parliament and reform of the Thai constitution and the monarchy. He is challenging the police on their right to arrest him while appearing at the Criminal Court in the capacity of defence counsel. Anon says the arrest of a lawyer in such circumstances can only take place if permission is granted in advance by the Director-General of the Criminal Court.

According to a Thai PBS World report, Anon claims he was being followed by two motorbikes as he made the journey from his office to the court. At the time, he was out on bailafter a prior arrest on similar charges.

Pannika Wanich, spokeswoman for the Kao Na (Progressive) movement, says the group is looking at ways it can assist the human rights lawyer.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

NSC extends Emergency Decree through September

Jack Burton

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

NSC extends Emergency Decree through September | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita - Nation Thailand

The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree […]

Continue Reading

Politics

3 Free Youth activists arrested

Jack Burton

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

3 Free Youth activists arrested | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Activist Baramee Chairat faces officers - Twitter

3 members of the Free Youth movement, which arranged the July 18 protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument which sparked the ongoing wave of anti-government protests sweeping the nation, were arrested last night. Warrants were executed for wanted activists Baramee Chairat, Suwanna Tarnlek and Korakot Saengyenphan. The 3 face several charges, including provoking unrest, illegal gathering of more than 10 people to hold any activity that causes unrest, and holding activities exposing the public to a contagion. The July 18 rally took place before the section of the Emergency Decree banning public gatherings was lifted on August 1. On August 7, […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Activists plan more protests nationwide in September

Jack Burton

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Activists plan more protests nationwide in September | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Student activist groups across the country are threatening to step up anti-government protests in September if their demands are not met. The secretary-general of the Free Youth Movement said today that the planned protests include a march through the streets of Bangkok and prolonged nationwide protests. Tatthep Ruangprapaikitseri cited Sunday’s protest at the Democracy Monument as a “big show of force”, sending a message to the government about their 3 key demands. The students’ original 3 demands, which have since grown into a 10 point manifesto, include a new Constitution, the dissolution of Parliament and an end to state harassment […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending