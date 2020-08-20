NSC extends Emergency Decree through September | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Economy

NSC extends Emergency Decree through September

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

NSC extends Emergency Decree through September
PHOTO: NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita - Nation Thailand
The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September.

As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree on the rallies.

Regarding the new domestic Covid-19 case discovered at Bangkok’s Ramathibodi Hospital, he said the Public Health Ministry will explain the case.

“We will hold a meeting tomorrow to discuss measures that have been eased, such as a full school reopening, public transportation and permission to enter sports stadiums. We will also thoroughly investigate the new Covid-19 case.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 20, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Another month of emergency decree, another month of holding on to the powers of a dictatorship.
    How many have died of the virus over the last month? None.
    How many have the virus? About 6 out a population of 60 millions. Yet still the tyrants hang onto oppressive powers ruining the economy,starving the citizens . . .

    Reply
    • Avatar

      murika

      August 20, 2020 at 11:56 am

      soon thailand will be renamed south china, and payut will have a life long prime minister seat, after living here 12 years, i’m out of that circus, bye bye land of lies…

      Reply

