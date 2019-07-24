House speaker warns MPs to behave when new Thai parliament sits tomorrow | The Thaiger

Politics
House speaker warns MPs to behave when new Thai parliament sits tomorrow
PHOTO: “Behave!” – House Speaker Chuan Leekpai – Thai PBS
The first sitting of the new parliament will be tomorrow (Thursday) when the coalition government, led by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, will lay out the policies of the government. And MPs are being warned to behave ahead of time.
Members of parliament are being warned by the speaker of the house to be disciplined and to refrain from unruly behaviour during the two-day debate on the government policy statement.
Parliament president and House Speaker Chuan Leekpai held a meeting yesterday with the parliamentary whips from government and opposition parties and the Senate to discuss time limits debate on the motions arising from the opening speeches.
It was agreed at the meeting that the entire debate would take about 28.5 hours, starting at 9.30am and end at between midnight and 1 am of the next day. The debate will resume on Friday at the same time and to end at the same time.
The opposition parties are allotted 13.5 hours for the debate, while the government parties are given 5.
Previously during parliamentary meetings, MPs resorted to heckling to disrupt the speeches of their rival members, triggering counter protests and unnecessary delays.
Meanwhile, the Future Forward secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul announced that it will focus on debating on the government’s policies and will not challenge individual ministers, including PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
Piyabutr said that his debate would concentrate on the issues of democracy, human rights and decentralization, adding that the government policy statement spared only two paragraphs to mention constitutional amendments, without any commitment being made by the government.
Meanwhile PM Prayut and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan are expected to be the main focus of the opposition Pheu Thai party.
Pheu Thai spokesman Anusorn Iam Sa-ard questioned the presence of Deputy PM Prawit at the seminar of the Palang Pracharat MPs, at an illegal resort in Nakhon Ratchasima province, pointing out that the he is not a party member “but an outsider who may exercise influence over the party.”
The PM is expected to be grilled on his qualifications to be prime minister, due to his status as head of the new defunct NCPO – the military government that ran Thailand from 2014 until last week.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
The price of opposition in Thailand
“They create an atmosphere of fear by attacking us, even in broad daylight in the streets.”
Ja New says, even as the new government is formed, ‘they’ want to send out a strong message “that they still hold all the control.”
Ja New currently faces 13 criminal charges for his protests, mostly through social media and street assemblies.
Anurak Jeantawanich has also been violently attacked twice since the election. The first time, he was returning from a protest against the military when a man in a motorcycle helmet forced his way into his house and beat him with a large wooden stick before escaping.
Then, just hours before staging another anti-military protest outside the Thai parliament, he was beaten again, this time by six men on three motorbikes. They crashed into his motorbike and then beat him with metal batons.
“This was a professional attack and is the work of the junta,” Anurak claimed.
“They have hit me with so many legal charges, detained me, come to my house so many times but I have never stopped fighting.”
Opposition activists in Thailand, peacefully opposing the military’s grip on power, say they are no strangers to intimidation.
Whilst the excessive brutality dished out on Ja New and Anurak is a show of force designed to intimidate anti-military activists, the previous Junta’s steering of the ‘return to democracy’ has been ham-fisted and fended off opposition using the blunt weapon of the Constitutional Court to skew the processes of forming the new ‘democratic’ government.
Pro-democracy and anti-military elected MPs are facing a different form of government bullying as charges are brought against them over technicalities in efforts to remove them from the political limelight.
Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is currently facing a number of charges and awaits deliberations by the Constitutional Court. Thanathorn has spoken out against the military and the need to “rid Thailand politics from involvement of the Army”.
He has been suspended from his duties as an MP over allegations he held shares in a media company at the time of his registration to run in the election. When Future Forward lawyers petitioned the Court with similar allegations of pro-military MPs holding media shares, the Constitutional Court allowed them to continue their duties as MPs, pending a hearing.
If the Constitutional Court had meted out the same suspension on the pro-military MPs the fragile coalition government would have fallen without enough eligible MPs to form a government.
Even to get their prime ministerial candidate (Prayut Chan-o-cha) over the line, the Palang Pracaharat coalition spent weeks lobbying smaller parties, some of them opposition parties in the run up to the election, to vote for Prayut as PM in a parliamentary vote on June 27. In return the Palang Pracharat coalition offered ministerial positions – a situation that now leaves Thailand with some ill-equipped ministers controlling vital ministries and billion baht budgets.
Pol Major General Nithinand Petchborom, deputy metropolitan police commissioner heading up the investigation into Ja New’s attack says they were “working hard on this case and we will not abandon it until we can bring the culprits to justice,” according to The Guardian.
The military have denied any role in the attacks and PM Prayut has instructed police to investigate all cases of violence.
The attack on Ja New on June 27 was recorded on CCTV in broad daylight at a busy intersection
Politics
Government unveils 12 policies – BKK street food return and a higher minimum wage
One of the new parliament’s first debates, when it sits on July 25 and 26, is over a formal policy listing 12 living standard priorities. The list laid out in a briefing paper lists surprisingly progressive policies for the new coalition.
The government says it wants to reduce obstacles blocking people from earning a decent living and would utilise digital technology to help manage public transportation.
It also promised to review existing regulations that curb Bangkok’s street vendors so that the city could retain its global reputation for exciting street food while at the same time ensuring cleanliness and orderliness.
This is a major reversal of the previous military government, which resulted in several popular street-food spots in Bangkok being cleared of vendors. Critics says the move – to clear the walkways in favour of pedestrians – hurt local vendors and would cost the Thai economy several billion baht a year, as well as ruining Bangkok’s reputation as a top destination for street food.
The government has also vowed to address high household debt in Thailand which is slowing domestic consumption even as the global economy struggles to recover.
The policy paper says it will also review the taxation system, but offered no further signal about an election campaign promise to lower personal income tax. Poor farmers are promised access to land and low-income people access to mortgage loans so they can buy houses.
It promises to increase the minimum wage, but stops short of committing to a hike beyond 400 baht as promised during the campaign by the Phalang Pracharat Party, which leads the coalition government.
State welfare coverage will be expanded to include support for pregnant mothers, infants and young students whose families are struggling financially. Service quality will become more standardised among the universal public health scheme, social security for workers and healthcare for state officials.
In terms of education reform, the government promises to prepare citizens for the 21st century by promoting science and technology studies, such as introducing computer-coding courses in primary schools.
Finally, the paper promises to initiate public hearings on constitutional changes, given that the current charter, written by the military, has been called undemocratic and discouraging of amendments that would enshrine basic freedoms.
SOURCE: The Nation
Politics
Ministers visit Thai southern provinces for economic brainstorming session
PHOTO: Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, centre, arrives for a meeting in Yala yesterday – The Nation
The new Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit (and leader of the Democrats), along with the Deputy Transport Minister Thavorn Senniam and Deputy Interior Minister Niphon Bunyamanee, held a multi-party discussion yesterday at the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre in Yala province. The meeting aimed to come up with measures to boost the economy of the five southern provinces.
Jurin said emergency measures still posed a problem when it comes to development in the five provinces. Southern Thailand, particularly the three southern-most provinces near the Malaysian border, have been struggling under the violence caused by a 20 year war with insurgents. More than 6,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.
“We need to tackle the problem on three dimensions – investment, tourism and cross-border trade – which is worth about 230 billion baht.”
He also mentioned that Thailand is still suffering a trade deficit in exports to Malaysia, especially when it comes to rubber products.
“The multi-party meeting aimed to seek solutions to restore and build the basic economy in the five provinces so people have a better life,” Jurin, who is also deputy PM, said.
Meanwhile, Thavorn said that last week he had listened to a briefing from related parties, along with the transport minister and his deputy, and realised that a four-pronged approach will have to be taken with the development of the five provinces. The measures are…
• Developing land transport and increasing both main and secondary transportation routes as well as connections to Malaysia and Singapore in line with the government’s one-belt-one-road strategy;
• Developing water transport by opening three water gateways in the South, that also connect with Malaysia and China as part of the one-belt-one-road strategy;
• Developing rail transport and connecting with other regions;
• Developing air transport in line with the Transport Ministry’s plan to not open any new airports for 10 years, but to develop existing airports in the South, including plans to expand the Narathiwat airport.
SOURCE: The Nation
