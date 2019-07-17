Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

“In the process of doing a job, there will be problems, and that it was normal that they must be solved at the core so the administration of the country can proceed smoothly.” – HM The King

His Majesty has offered moral support to PM Prayut and the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers, urging them to perform their duties for the happiness of the people and the security of the country.

The PM 35 cabinet ministers in swearing the oath before Their Majesties the King and Queen in the Amporn throne hall in the Dusit Palace last evening (Tuesday).

An informed government source told Thai PBS that the PM will seek Cabinet approval of the new coalition government’s policy statement, which he will present to parliament on July 25, and cabinet endorsement of the appointment of Distat Hotrakitya as the PM’s Secretary General.

Once approval from the cabinet is secured, the policy statement will go into print and copies will be distributed to parliamentary MPs and senators within 24 hours, the source added.

Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who was appointed deputy prime minister and public health minister, said he felt very excited to be back in Government House after 13 years of absence.

He said he was ready to start work and would push for the implementation of his party’s policies as well as policies of the coalition partners.

SOURCE: Thai PBS