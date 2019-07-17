Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Politics
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
The Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit spoke with American NBC’s Andrea Mitchell about his hopes and aspirations for Thailand’s future. He also addresses his own current situation in regards to charges he is facing over alleged media shareholdings. Thanathorn is currently suspended from participating in the new Thai parliament as an MP as he awaits the Constitutional Court to hear his case.
He is currently on a tour in Brussels, Berlin, London, New York including Washington DC. Whilst in London he lectured at the London School of Economics and Political Science with the topic “Thailand in post-election – looking to the future”.
In Washington he took time out to speak to NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell.
Politics
King urges new cabinet to solve problems for Thailand’s happiness and security
PHOTO: Thai PBS
“In the process of doing a job, there will be problems, and that it was normal that they must be solved at the core so the administration of the country can proceed smoothly.” – HM The King
His Majesty has offered moral support to PM Prayut and the newly sworn-in cabinet ministers, urging them to perform their duties for the happiness of the people and the security of the country.
The PM 35 cabinet ministers in swearing the oath before Their Majesties the King and Queen in the Amporn throne hall in the Dusit Palace last evening (Tuesday).
An informed government source told Thai PBS that the PM will seek Cabinet approval of the new coalition government’s policy statement, which he will present to parliament on July 25, and cabinet endorsement of the appointment of Distat Hotrakitya as the PM’s Secretary General.
Once approval from the cabinet is secured, the policy statement will go into print and copies will be distributed to parliamentary MPs and senators within 24 hours, the source added.
Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who was appointed deputy prime minister and public health minister, said he felt very excited to be back in Government House after 13 years of absence.
He said he was ready to start work and would push for the implementation of his party’s policies as well as policies of the coalition partners.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Politics
HM The King swears in new Prayut Cabinet
The new Palang Pracharat government, led by Prayut Chan-o-cha has been sworn in tonight by His Majesty The King. The ceremony heralding the return of civilian rule in Thailand after five years of military government.
The ceremony took place at 6pm in the Amphorn Satharn Throne Hall with all 36 ministers were present.
The historic occasion marked the first time that HM the King, as head of state, has overseen the advent of a new government. It was also the King’s first ceremonial appearance since his Coronation in May. Also new was the venue for the ceremony, which has previously been held in the nearby Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall.
Speaking afterwards the PM said The King had extended his morale support to the new Cabinet, and asked it to serve the country for the benefit of the Thai people. Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said that The King also congratulated the Cabinet and wished it well in achieving a smooth working process in which ministers would overcome all obstacles.
A government spokesman was not be appointed today, as had been expected.
The ‘new’ Thai Cabinet includes a lot of familiar faces who served with PM Prayut during the military government of the NCPO.
Original story: The Nation
Politics
Military relinquish power as the new Thai cabinet prepares to be sworn in today
“Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected.”
Thai PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha has formally stepped down as the head of the NCPO military junta saying Thailand will now function as a normal democracy after five years of army rule.
Prayut’s “normal democracy” includes a loaded upper house of Senators all appointed by the Junta before they relinquished government yesterday.
The new Thai lower house of Parliament is led by the pro-Junta Palang Pracharat Party in a shaky coalition which includes 18 other members needed to rally the numbers to form government.
In a televised address last night, Prayut claimed the country’s military rule had, among many successes, fixed the problem of illegal fishing, tracked down human traffickers, been involved in the rescue of 13 football players from the Tham Luang Cave and overseen peace and growth during the five years in power.
He reiterated that the intervention in May 2014 had been necessary to restore order after six months of street protests and violent clashes.
Referring to the sweeping powers that NCPO commanded over the five years, including the controversial Article 44 which granted the Junta absolute power and absolving of responsibility, Prayut said things will now return to normal under the laws of the Thai constitutional monarchy.
“All problems will be addressed normally based on a democratic system with no use of special powers.”
According to Reuters, last week Prayut used his Article 44 powers one final time to end various restrictions on media. He also transferred civilian legal cases from military to civilian court though he controversially retained the power to allow Thai security forces to carry out searches and make arrests unchallenged.
The new government will be sworn in by His Majesty The King this afternoon. The government will face its first tests in parliament next week where the opposition parties have already foreshadowed a number of censure motions to test the new government’s majority.
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
A drop in demand leaves Bangkok with a glut of completed new condos
Roadside bomb in Narathiwat critically injures three rangers
One body recovered, search continues for another after collapse of pavilion in Samut Songkhram
“Thailand shouldn’t have water problems” – a personal view
Future Forward’s Thanathorn on European and US lecture tour – VIDEO
Mystery 90 kilogram load was added to cargo flight list on MH370
“Worst drought in living memory”, Thai farmers in the north
Phuket’s Banyan Tree celebrates 25 year anniversary with new Serenity Villas
Gary Stevens takes up head coaching at Black Mountain Hua Hin football academy
Thai man electrocuted whilst laying on his bed in Pattaya
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
PTT’s expansion plans in Myanmar
Old food pavilion collapses dumping over 20 people into Samut Songkram river
King urges new cabinet to solve problems for Thailand’s happiness and security
Thai Airways close to sale of used planes to US company
HM The King swears in new Prayut Cabinet
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
- Expats2 days ago
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
- Expats5 hours ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Pattaya3 days ago
Thailand’s tourism – stormy weather ahead
- Business3 days ago
Bank of Thailand sends a ‘warning shot’, but little impact
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai couple walk away from dramatic road crash
- Crime1 day ago
‘Irishman’ nabbed after 11 year overstay in north-east Thailand
- Bangkok3 days ago
Could flexible work hours ease the loads and stress of Bangkok’s peaks?