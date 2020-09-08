Foreign Ministry refutes Amnesty allegation that Thai government is gagging protesters | The Thaiger

Politics
Foreign Ministry refutes Amnesty allegation that Thai government is gagging protesters
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry has hit back at an Amnesty International statement that accuses the Thai government of violating citizens’ rights to free speech and freedom of assembly. The statement, sent to Amnesty’s 8 million members worldwide, calls on followers to petition Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to drop all charges against 31 leaders of anti-government protests. Amnesty is also calling on the government to stop trying to prevent rallies and shut down government criticism, and to do away with laws that only serve to gag people and violate their right to freedom of expression.
In response, the Thai Foreign Ministry points out that for several weeks, people have been allowed to gather and hold protests “as is their right”. It adds however, that such rallies must take place within the confines of the law and not infringe on the rights of others or pose a security risk, or a threat to law and order. The ministry points out that this is stipulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which Thailand has signed.
“The Thai government supports free expression which is creative, non-aggressive and which is not contemptuous of the others or which incites hatred.”
The Ministry says that the police must act when protesters break the law and that anyone arrested has the opportunity to defend themselves in court. It has also praised officers for ensuring protests remained peaceful and for avoiding the use of force when policing the rallies.
Politics
Protest leaders Anon and Panupong freed from jail on court order
Two prominent anti-government protest leaders have now been released from Bangkok Special Prison, where they were being held on charges of violating their bail conditions. The human rights lawyer, Anon Nampa, and political protester Panupong Jaadnok, have been in and out of prison in recent weeks and, while out on bail, addressed the crowd at an anti-government rally, thereby breaching the terms of their release. Following their appearance at the rally, both men appeared in court last Wednesday. At that hearing, their bail was doubled to 200,000 baht, but the men opted to stay in prison instead. Now the Criminal […]
Environment
PM denies government split over toxic chemical ban
As officials continue to debate a recently-introduced ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos, the PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha denies the government is split on the matter. He points out that coalition governments will always have differing viewpoints and that such differences will not affect the administration’s overall unity. Currently Glyphosate hasn’t been included in the ban. “Our core priorities are public health and welfare. And the truth is, any drastic changes do take time and we have to go step by step. The government will choose the best way to improve the safety of both farmers and consumers. All parties involved will […]
Opinion
Returning happiness back to the Thai people. So how’s that going?
OPINION “The flames are rising. Let us be the ones who step in, before it is too late.” Lyrics from the Prayut-penned ditty which was written to help “heal” Thais after the May 2014 coup. The event, some 6 and a half years ago now, brought then-General Prayut Chan-o-cha to the helm of the good-ship Thailand. Following the writing of a new constitution, a free election and some tinkering around the edges, Prayut still finds himself steering the ship. But the ‘happiness’ that was so lovingly predicted in the 80s-style power ballad, has not eventuated. “All we ask of you is […]
