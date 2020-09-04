image
Connect with us

Bangkok

Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 seconds ago

 on 

Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters | The Thaiger
PHOTO Prachatai
    • follow us in feedly

“This recent slew of arrests of peaceful demonstrators illustrates the authorities’ intensifying crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly.”

Amnesty International is calling on the Thai government to drop the charges pressed on pro-democracy activists. So far 31 activists have been arrested on charges relating to their involvement in the July 18 rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument.

Many leaders of the July 18 rally have been charged with violating the emergency decree’s orders which banned large public gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Around 1,000 people attended the rally calling on the end to the military-run government and demanding a new constitution. The rally sparked a series of other pro-democracy protests.

The organisation released a statement saying the arrests violate freedom of expression. They are also asking other supports to send letters PM Prayut Chan-o-cha asking for the charges to be dropped.

“This recent slew of arrests of peaceful demonstrators illustrates the authorities’ intensifying crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly.”

Rights lawyer Arnon Nampa and university academic Panupong Jadnok were recently arrested and are still in custody after the Criminal Court revoked their bail.

Another rally is planned for September 19. Arnon made a post on Facebook urging people to attend.

“Let my detention be a ‘receipt’ of intimidation against people.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siam2Nite

UPDATE: 4 more Covid-19 cases today. 3 were new patients – Thais returning from overseas. The other 1 included in today’s tally is a prison inmate from Bangkok – his positive test has rattled the CCSA who had just spent most of Wednesday crowing about their achievement of reaching 100 days without any locally-based infections. His positive test has led to a 3 day closure of the bars where he had worked as a DJ until recently, when he ended up in a drug correction centre at the Klong Prem prison near Chatuchak. The staff from the 3 bars he […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Tests results are negative for all 150 officials who came in contact with the recent Covid-19 patient. The patient, a 37 year old inmate at a Bangkok prison, tested positive for the virus this week after the country went 100 days without a local transmission. From the time the inmate was detained on drug charges and went to court on August 26 to when he tested positive on September 2, he reportedly came in contact with 150 officials, according to an official from the Criminal Court. “Initially, the court found and separated officials the patient had come in contact with […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com

A Nonthaburi restaurant is temporarily closed after a former employee tested positive for Covid-19. The 37 year old man tested positive while incarcerated at a Bangkok prison on drug charges yesterday. He worked at the restaurant Sam Wan Song Kuen on Rama V Road from August 12-25. Nonthaburi Governor Sujin Chaichumsak ordered the restaurant to close for just 3 days, but says all the employees must go through a 14-day state quarantine. Family and close friends of the restaurant employees are asked to self quarantine for 2 weeks. Customers who visited the restaurant over the past 2 weeks are asked […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending