Deputy PM declares Thammanat Prompow controversy finished

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam says that the debate is over regarding Thammanat Prompow, the controversial Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and influential Palang Pracharath Party member. The Constitutional court has already ruled that he is qualified to hold office under Thai law and will keep his position, though a huge backlash followed the ruling, and the public complained about his 1993 drug trafficking conviction in Australia.

Thai law says that no one who has been convicted is eligible to hold public office, but the new decision seems to imply that anything that happens outside of Thailand’s border is not disqualifying. A legal expert, the Deputy Prime Minister says that this ruling is not an opposition to the rules about convicts holding office.

He says that a conviction by Australia’s New South Wales Court is not legally binding in Thailand and therefore does not disqualify Thammanat. Only a jail sentence from a Thai court would be considered a roadblock to a candidate being confirmed to hold government office.

The Council of State had declared that someone in jail for 2 years cannot hold office within 5 years of release, regardless of whether the jailing was in Thailand or in another country. The 4-year jail term Thammanat served in Australia ended in 1997 so the 5-year grace period has already passed.

The Deputy Prime Minister says that this ruling by the Constitutional Court does set a new precedent for future issues of possible MP candidates that may have been in trouble with the law outside of Thailand. But he stopped short of supporting Thammanat’s ethical behaviour unconditionally, declining to comment. The National Anti-Corruption Commission has been under pressure to investigate Thammanat and whether his conduct has been ethical. The Deputy Prime Minister said that the Constitutional Court ruling does not whitewash any other issues Thammanat may face.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

