Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban
A recent opinion poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll, showed well over 90% of respondents fear a second wave of Covid-19 and want a complete ban on foreign arrivals in Thailand.
The poll, taken July 14-18, gauged the concerns of 1,459 Thai adults of various education levels and occupations, about the possibility of a second outbreak, following 2 incidents last week. 1 concerned members of an Egyptian military mission breaking quarantine rules, (1 of whom later tested positive for the virus); the other involved a Sudanese diplomat’s family, who stayed at a Bangkok condominium instead of a state quarantine facility, with 1 member of the family infected.
The poll showed 52.2% of the respondents are “very concerned” about the 2 incidents, 39.7% are “quite concerned”, while the rest are “not concerned at all”.
Regarding how to prevent a second wave of infections, 94.5% said all foreigners should be banned from entering Thailand, 86.4% suggest a stringent screening process, 83.8% say people must wear face masks and regularly wash their hands, 81.4% suggest the government keep people updated on the pandemic and 76.7% want free access to Covid-19 testing.
Asked to mention “5 things” that would worry them if there were a new wave of Covid-19, with each respondent allowed to give more than 1 answer, a whopping 95.9% cited the degree of the spread; 94.45% unemployment; 92.05% a shutdown of businesses; 84.17% their children’s schooling; and 84.17% another lockdown announcement. About 73.8% “believe there will be another round” of lockdowns, while the rest dismiss it as a possibility. To ease public concern, 47.4% of the respondents suggest the government should tighten screening measures without exception.
US surpasses 140,000 Covid-19 deaths as outbreak escalates
US deaths from Covid-19 surpassed the 140,000 mark yesterday as cases have continued to rise in 43 of the 50 states over the past 2 weeks. As of today the tally stands at 142,877. Since late June the US has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, 6 weeks later, deaths are also on the rise, according to a weekly Reuters analysis. The US is losing about 5,000 people per week to the virus; in a single week, the nation records about as many deaths as the 5,600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year. […]
Victoria’s capital, Melbourne, records 580 Covid-19 cases in past two days
Australia’s second biggest city, Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, has reported 363 new cases of Covid-19, after 217 cases were recorded yesterday. The recent spike in cases follows almost 2 and a half months of single-digit daily cases. The outbreak has been caused by inbound citizens, returning from overseas and defying quarantine regulations. Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has announced that people in Melbourne will be required to wear face masks any time they leave their homes or will be fined A$200 (4,430 baht) for not complying. The Federal Government is supporting Victoria’s decision to make face coverings essential in public […]
NSC chief says recent virus cases won’t be used as excuse to extend Emergency Decree
Thailand’s National Security Council has announced it won’t use 2 recent Covid-19 incidents, in which VIPs were exempted from testing and quarantine only to later be found infected, to extend the Emergency Decree. A national state of emergency was declared on March 24 and enforced days later. Under the current Thai constitution, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has the authority to extend it twice, for a total of 90 days, although the NSC and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration persuaded the Cabinet to approve a third extension, through the end of July. At a press conference this week, NSC chief Somsak […]
