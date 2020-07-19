Poll: vast majority fear second virus wave, support foreign arrival ban | The Thaiger

A recent opinion poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll, showed well over 90% of respondents fear a second wave of Covid-19 and want a complete ban on foreign arrivals in Thailand.

The poll, taken July 14-18, gauged the concerns of 1,459 Thai adults of various education levels and occupations, about the possibility of a second outbreak, following 2 incidents last week. 1 concerned members of an Egyptian military mission breaking quarantine rules, (1 of whom later tested positive for the virus); the other involved a Sudanese diplomat’s family, who stayed at a Bangkok condominium instead of a state quarantine facility, with 1 member of the family infected.

The poll showed 52.2% of the respondents are “very concerned” about the 2 incidents, 39.7% are “quite concerned”, while the rest are “not concerned at all”.

Regarding how to prevent a second wave of infections, 94.5% said all foreigners should be banned from entering Thailand, 86.4% suggest a stringent screening process, 83.8% say people must wear face masks and regularly wash their hands, 81.4% suggest the government keep people updated on the pandemic and 76.7% want free access to Covid-19 testing.

Asked to mention “5 things” that would worry them if there were a new wave of Covid-19, with each respondent allowed to give more than 1 answer, a whopping 95.9% cited the degree of the spread; 94.45% unemployment; 92.05% a shutdown of businesses; 84.17% their children’s schooling; and 84.17% another lockdown announcement. About 73.8% “believe there will be another round” of lockdowns, while the rest dismiss it as a possibility. To ease public concern, 47.4% of the respondents suggest the government should tighten screening measures without exception.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World | Bangkok Post