Over 100 evacuated from Pattaya condo fire | The Thaiger

Over 100 evacuated from Pattaya condo fire
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
More than 100 tourists and residents were evacuated after a fire in a Pattaya condo yesterday morning. Firefighters, police and rescue workers arrived quickly at the Laguna Beach condo in Jomtien, south of Pattaya city. The Pattaya Public Disaster Relief Unit coordinated rescue efforts.
The room on the seventh floor where the fire started was completely destroyed, though the the cause of the blaze hasn’t yet been determined. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire or evacuation, but some people needed treatment for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters and rescue workers were able to assist many tourists from the building but trapped residents could be seen waving for help in photos and videos posted on social media.
Firefighters say many residents were ignoring the alarms and didn’t immediately vacate the building, thinking it was a drill or an accident. But as smoke filled the hallways, many became trapped, especially on the seventh floor. There appeared to be no one in the room where the fire broke out and firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.
Investigators are reviewing the scene to determine the cause of the fire and assess damage to the room and the building.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Environment
Thai PM will head new drought command centre
Cabinet is expected to approve the establishment of a special command centre along with associated budget to tackle Thailand’s looming drought; expected to be the worst in four decades. The hot season is now well underway and is expected to continue until mid April.
Narumon Pinyosinwat, a government spokesperson, says the “command centre” will be headed by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and was the brainchild of the National Water Resources Committee, in anticipation of water shortages, which are expected to be the worst for decades. Mrs. Narumon says the PM is fully aware of the severity of the upcoming drought and is instructing all agencies to prepare to cope with the problem.
The command centre will be divided into working groups, tasked with water management, water forecasting, early warning systems and public relations.
The NWRC and related agencies are also being empowered to develop a 20 year water management plan, to ensure that every Thai village and town will have access to clean water for consumption, for agriculture as well as industry.
In the north-eastern province of Nong Khai, on the banks of the mighty Mekong river, water resources officials report that the levels have dropped to an average of 1.46 metres, a whopping 10.74 metres below the top of the river bank. It’s also reported that algae and lichen are forming in the river bed as the water becomes stagnant. The current conditions make fishing is almost impossible.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Economy
South East Asian stocks fall as Mideast tensions soar
Renewed tensions in the Middle East continued to roil stock markets worldwide today. Thai stocks had their biggest fall since December 16 this morning as with Kasikornbank and Airports of Thailand losing 3.6% and 1.7% respectively.
At 11.40 this morning the Stock Exchange of Thailand’s index was down 0.87%.
• Oil prices shot 2% higher and Brent Crude rose to over $70 a barrel after the US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Iraq and retaliate against Iran if it strikes back after the assassination of its top army commander.
• The Philippine stock market fell more than 1% as soaring oil prices stoked fears of inflationary pressure. The Philippines imports all of its oil. Other south east Asian markets were also in the red due to heightened Middle East tensions. Real estate firm SM Prime Holdings shed 1.3%, while lender BDO Unibank lost 1.1%.
• Malaysian shares shed 0.9% as banking and consumer stocks weighed. Malayan Banking fell 0.9% and Sime Darby Plantations 1.6%.
• Indonesian equities fell as much as 1.1%, their biggest intraday fall in over a month. Financials and consumer firms were the biggest drags, with Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia losing 1% and 1.1%, while Unilever Indonesia shed 1.2%.
• Singapore heavyweights United Overseas Bank and Jardine Strategic Holdings were down 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
PHOTO: Travel 141
Bill Barnett from c9Hotelworks, crunches the numbers and reports on some challenges for Thailand’s largest island and most popular tourist destination, outside of Bangkok.
Robust passenger arrivals in the second half of 2019 highlighted by growth in Indian tourists helped rebalance the island’s tourism sector, according to the C9 Hotelworks newly released Phuket Hotel Market Update (link below). The addition of direct flights out of Mumbai, Dehli and Bengaluru propelled numbers by 298% versus the same period the year before.
In 2019, year-on-year passenger arrivals declined in Q1 (-4%) and Q2 (-7%) due to international economic volatility, China-US trade tensions, and a strong Thai baht. Long-haul travellers from Australia and European countries (led by Scandinavia, Germany, and Italy) shrank. Moreover, Chinese arrivals moved into troubled territory with a negative year-on-year growth rate of -9%.
However, passenger arrivals notably regained momentum in Q3 (3%) and Q4 (8%). The demand came from regional Asian feeders (led by India, Malaysia, and Singapore). Overall for the year passenger arrivals in 2019 are forecasted to be similar to 2018, but punctuated by a second-half rising trend. In 2019, the total number of passenger arrivals at the Phuket International Airport is forecast to be 9,109,487 when finally tabulated, with the December year-on-year monthly 2019 figure forecasted to be up by 8%.
Citing recent media reports about Phuket’s hotels being “half empty”, C9’s Managing Director Bill Barnett stated “current 2019 data that reflects over 9 million passenger arrivals at Phuket International Airport, and hotel occupancy levels for the year in the low 70’s is contrary to the media claims which are unsupported by a lack of metrics or attribution.”
“While 2019 saw a slight drop in occupancy, and marked reduction in average rates and RevPAR*, these are mainly attributed to an appreciating Thai baht and reaction to increased competition in leisure destinations. The latter part of 2019 trending showed higher demand which is encouraging but seasonable challenges remain a key challenge.”
*Revenue per available room (RevPAR) is a performance metric used in the hotel industry. It is calculated by multiplying a hotel’s average daily room rate (ADR) by its occupancy rate. It may also be calculated by dividing a hotel’s total room revenue by the total number of available rooms in the period being measured.
Looking at key hotel performance trends, the second half growth spurt in demand drove full-year market-wide occupancy to 72% according to data from STR, which is 3% lower versus the 2018 numbers. Room rate pressure remains intense and a challenge to RevPAR; with Thai currency appreciation set to continue in 2020. Two key metrics that were impacted was a drop in island average rates by 6%, and the knock on impact to RevPAR that also stepped back by 10%, largely driven by lower room rates.
Tourism receipts in Phuket for the period January to November 2019 tallied 416 billion baht.
A key airlift factor is direct flights and diverse destinations. Comparing Mainland China with 21 destinations from 22 airlines and Russia with 34 destinations from 8 airlines, the number of Indian arrivals from 3 cities and 2 airlines is anticipated to see continued market penetration and upside in 2020 and beyond.
Phuket’s developing surge has continued with 57 properties under development in the pipeline representing 15,277 new room keys. Over 50% of the incoming supply are hotel managed residences or real estate-led projects.
In 2020, 5,009 newsroom keys from 21 properties will enter the island hotel supply, a 6% increase. The majority of future pipeline developments are in upscale and midscale tiers.
You can read the full report HERE.
