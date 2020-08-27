Connect with us

Expats

Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor

The Thaiger

Published 

27 mins ago

 on 

Readers react to &#8220;Phuket Destruction&#8221; letter to editor | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Visions of Patong that will haunt locals for years - Dive Magazine
    • follow us in feedly

Have a read then vote at the bottom of the article.

“We are just back from last week’s trip to Phuket and I could not have imagined the destruction going on. Boarded up shops and restaurants, interiors torn out, even hard to find a place to have a dinner. Eerie streets that you felt uncomfortable walking at night time and I a not talking about the small sois, but main beach streets.

The contrast is striking with Hua Hin, where you have weekenders from Bangkok and a large retired expat community to support the community.

Attracting long-staying retirees should obviously be part of the solution but the focus seems to be on elite cards and high-spending, short-term tourists that will disappear once the next catastrophe arrives. Alongside Thailand’s excellent hospitals and with the right policies it should not be too hard to promote Thailand as a retirement destination.”

Readers react to

This letter to the Editor in the Bangkok Post from “Dr Hannson” has triggered off a robust response amongst expats and external commentary from people that want to return to Thailand.

We assume that Dr Hannson was speaking of Patong in Phuket (although his comments could equally apply to other west coast tourist towns – Kata, Karon, Kamala, Surin). It also needs to be said that Phuket also has a large contingent of expats living there although Patong is not their primary ‘hang out’ and tend to be spread around the island.

Still, the fact remains, Phuket has been gutted by the loss of tourists as a result of the government’s lockdowns and ban on foreign tourists. As the writer correctly notes, Hua Hin (and Pattaya and some of the ‘spots’ closer to Bangkok) have fared better due to their proximity to the capital and can be reached easily in a car. Phuket requires more expensive flights and has not benefitted from the promotion of domestic tourism.

As a place to retire, Phuket has already been a popular choice but, as Dr Hannson says, the government could make it a lot easier for people to retire in Thailand, and the island, so Phuket’s economy could better survive future exogenous events like this that cut off the tourist dollars.

You can click on as many of the below ideas you believe apply…

How can the Thai government help Phuket right now?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020) | The Thaiger

The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Not at the moment, under the current restrictions. Whilst other select groups have been allowed to return, people on valid retirement visas have been excluded so far. Is it safe in Thailand at the moment? Yes. No less safe than usual and certainly there has been no civil unrest that […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

I flew home to get a new visa &#8211; one person&#8217;s experience with the &#8220;new normal&#8221; in Thailand | The Thaiger

Theo, from The Netherlands, flew back from Thailand to arrange a new visa in his home country. When he returned he had to stay in an Alternative State Quarantine hotel in Bangkok. What were his challenges? How much did it all cost? I am from the Netherlands, I am 44 years old, married with my Thai wife for over 5 years and we have 2 children together. I have lived permanently in Thailand since June 26, 2014, until I left in July this year to get a new visa. When I gave up my shares in my Chiang Rai business I […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs

The Thaiger

Published

3 days ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Expats should be able to share in the government&#8217;s tourism incentive programs | The Thaiger

by Expat Life Newly elected President of the Thailand Hotels Association and Vice President of Sukosol Hotels, Marisa Sukosol, was asked what her thoughts were about the Thailand Together government travel stimulus campaign. Although close to 5 million people have registered, only 600,000 hotel rooms have been booked at this stage, well below initial estimates. “The project would have more bookings if it allowed expats to utilise the privilege as well. There are up to 500,000 expat residents in Thailand. More bookings will benefit the hotels naturally. Instead of travelling abroad or to neighbouring destinations, Thailand has a host of second-tier destinations that […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending