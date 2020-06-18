Property investors offered access to Thai developer discounts – Thaiger Flash Sale

PROPERTY EVENT

When in a buyer’s market, that demand should be catered for, with discount offerings a key driver of success. The level of discount will depend on the developers’ willingness to accept lower profit margins, along with the supply available in the market. Bangkok, for example, has a large volume of property units available with many high-density development projects. In light of this market reality, a good ballpark figure to start discounting at is 15%-20%.

Since the beginning of April 2020, developers have begun launching their own e-commerce stores with incentive schemes to draw in clients. Although a good initiative in response to the current situation, around 90% of such offerings are only available in Thai, missing the opportunity to engage with international buyers.

Brennan Campbell, CEO at FazWaz, says that over the past 2 months, traffic to their property portal has increased exponentially.

“A huge proportion of our inquiries are explicitly looking to secure a deal.”

What is the potential for discount rates? Generally, discounts are uniform over an entire project and dependent on the saleable area, which can vary slightly. A recent survey of property developers, undertaken by FazWaz, showed that 31% of those questioned are willing to offer discounts of more than 10%.

Demand in the market is down and market sentiment is depressed; a clear indicator that developers need to be offering higher levels of discount to maintain a reasonable transaction volume. 69% of the developers surveyed haven’t implemented additional discounts during the current crisis – other than those that were already in place. The prediction is that this sentiment will change over time.

