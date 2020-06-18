Expats
Property investors offered access to Thai developer discounts – Thaiger Flash Sale
Today is the start of The Thaiger Property Flash Sale. It’s only for 24 hours (starting at midday today). The Thaiger has teamed up with fazwaz.com for this first-of-a-kind event.
When in a buyer’s market, that demand should be catered for, with discount offerings a key driver of success. The level of discount will depend on the developers’ willingness to accept lower profit margins, along with the supply available in the market. Bangkok, for example, has a large volume of property units available with many high-density development projects. In light of this market reality, a good ballpark figure to start discounting at is 15%-20%.
Since the beginning of April 2020, developers have begun launching their own e-commerce stores with incentive schemes to draw in clients. Although a good initiative in response to the current situation, around 90% of such offerings are only available in Thai, missing the opportunity to engage with international buyers.
Brennan Campbell, CEO at FazWaz, says that over the past 2 months, traffic to their property portal has increased exponentially.
“A huge proportion of our inquiries are explicitly looking to secure a deal.”
What is the potential for discount rates? Generally, discounts are uniform over an entire project and dependent on the saleable area, which can vary slightly. A recent survey of property developers, undertaken by FazWaz, showed that 31% of those questioned are willing to offer discounts of more than 10%.
Demand in the market is down and market sentiment is depressed; a clear indicator that developers need to be offering higher levels of discount to maintain a reasonable transaction volume. 69% of the developers surveyed haven’t implemented additional discounts during the current crisis – other than those that were already in place. The prediction is that this sentiment will change over time.
Flash Thursday will directly link potential property buyers with developers and sellers in one of Thailand’s largest online sales events. Developers from all regions and sectors in Thailand will be represented to bring enticing discounts to real estate investors.
Register now, it's free. Runs from midday today (Thursday) to midday Friday.
Interested in more property news or buying property in Thailand - check out FazWaz today!
Thai government still working on criteria for travel bubble arrangements
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says he has appointed “two senior figures” to determine the criteria for “travel bubble” agreements with other countries. According to a report in Nation Thailand, the Public Health ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Supakit Sirilak, and the director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, will set the conditions that must be met for entry into a travel pact with Thailand.
According to Dr. Suwanchai, these will include requiring potential partner countries to show a continuous downward trend in the number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, as well as having the medical capacity to treat Covid-19 patients. Any travel agreement will only be with countries that can demonstrate they have the virus under control, with minister Anutin saying a number of countries have expressed interest in partnering with Thailand.
The government has already expressed they are developing the travel bubbles to avoid inbound passengers having to complete a 14 day quarantine when they arrive.
“Numerous embassies have submitted documents to Thailand for the purpose, such as Japan and Switzerland, with whom we will hold discussions soon. The topics to be discussed will include screening measures upon arrival, candidate selection criteria and preventive measures that must be implemented by both the host and visiting countries.”
It’s understood any travel bubble agreement will consist of a memorandum of understanding between both countries, which can be cancelled in the event of a significant resurgence of the virus in either country. It’s expected, that to begin with, only business travellers and work permit holders will be given permission to enter Thailand.
“Initially, we will allow only businessmen, technicians, professors and those who have valid work permits to enter our nation, before permitting tourists. We expect to submit the meeting result to the PM and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration next Friday, June 26.”
Bottomline, July 1 will not see Thailand’s immigration gates flung open to tourists. We will continue to publish all the latest news about Thailand’s travel bubbles as soon as it becomes available.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Government reticent to re-open Thai entertainment after new Covid cases hit Japanese nightlife
The Thai government says it still has some concerns about reopening the country’s nightlife after a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus in Japan was linked to entertainment venues in Tokyo. The spokesman for the government’s Covid-19 task force, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin says the Japanese outbreak, and a prior, similar outbreak in South Korea’s clubs, is the reason Thailand’s bars and nightlife venues remain shuttered following the latest easing of restrictions.
On Sunday, Tokyo authorities reported 47 new cases of the virus, the highest number since May 5. 18 of those could be tracked to entertainment venues in the city. Yesterday, a further 48 cases were confirmed in Japan, with 20 linked to nightlife establishments. Japan’s bars and karaoke lounges remain open, with larger venues such as nightclubs still set to open on Friday.
A report in The Pattaya News says officials in the Japanese capital are urging employees of entertainment venues to get themselves tested regularly and take appropriate action to self-isolate should they test positive. The Japanese government also says it has no intention of shutting down the country’s nightlife once more.
The Thai government will no doubt be watching the situation in Japan, and in other nations where nightlife venues are opening up, with developments there likely to influence any decisions on reopening Thai nightlife.
However, not all are in agreement that what is happening in Japan could happen here. In particular, the powerful Thai Alcoholic Beverage Association insists Thailand cannot be compared to places like South Korea and Japan as neither of those countries had gone 3 consecutive weeks without a new case of the virus, as Thailand has now done. Furthermore, thanks to its total lock-down, the city of Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant nightlife, has not reported a confirmed case of Covid-19 in months.
Dr. Taweesin says the government will consider Thailand's nightlife in any further decisions it makes, particularly if the country manages to go 28 days without reporting a new case of the virus. This would equate to 2 incubation cycles and would fall next Monday, June 22.
Travel bubbles for foreign travel to be discussed on Wednesday
More information has emerged today about the proposed travel-bubble arrangements for foreigners coming to Thailand in the short term. Travel-bubble tourism will include limits on destinations and visitor numbers. There will also be restrictions on the origins of the inbound flights. The Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has addressed the issue with media this morning.
The travel bubbles would be reciprocal arrangements between cities and countries with a shared low-risk Covid 19 status.
The PM confirmed that the government is still deciding on the areas of the country where visitors and tourists will be allowed to go and how much flexibility they will have on their travel arrangements. He said that areas available for a tourist or foreign traveller reboot will have to have strict policies in place with their businesses to ensure adherence to social distancing.
“Tourists will not be able to roam, but to go only to places that are opened to them and have disease control capabilities. This is the guideline for the reception of foreign tourists. I think it is safe and better than liberalised tourism.”
“There must be regulations for this before international tourism resumes. We will do it in a step-by-step manner. We will see if the countries that cooperate with us also have collaboration at a city-to-city level.”
“Tourists must also have health certificates.”
“Travellers would continue to face strict examination at border entry checkpoints.”
The PM says the government was still deliberating which areas visitors would be allowed to go to when the ban on tourism is lifted. A meeting to decide on the future of travel bubbles, the restrictions imposed on foreign visitors, and the countries considered ‘safe’, will be discussed this Wednesday.
No dates for a resumption of any foreign inbound travel has been announced. But a ban on inbound travel remains in play until at least the end of June. Repatriation flights for Thai citizens continues this month.
The PM also alluded to ‘cities’ rather than ‘countries’ for the proposed travel bubbles.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
