Thailand
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
PayPal announced its service will be up and fully operational in Thailand this year under its registered company name PayPal Thailand.
To use the service, current users would be required to verify their identities via the Thai National Digital ID, and this process requires a Thai national ID card. Obviously this is a problem for foreigners.
PayPal suspended its service in March 7 last year in order to comply with the Thai financial regulations after Thai authorities asked PayPal users to verify their identities to prevent money laundering.
The Blognone website reported that they had sent an email to PayPal to ask about the changes. The US multinational company replied that PayPal used to be operated through its Singaporean agency, but the new services would be operated under the registered company PayPal Thailand.
PayPal Thailand users would be able to purchase products and services, however they would not be able to withdraw money from a PayPal wallet and transfer payments to a bank account at the moment. PayPal, however, said more functions would be added later.
Companies and foreigners with a business account registered in Thailand, which had 13 digit taxpayer identification numbers, would be able to purchase, accept money, and withdraw money from a PayPal wallet and transfer it to a bank account. Foreigners with a current Tax ID would also be able to register with the new Thai PayPal services.
The company added that they were working on transferring accounts of current users to the new PayPal Thailand. The company would request consent from current users to make a transfer from August onwards, and the transferring process would start from October.
According to the company’s public relations email, the PayPal accounts of consumers, freelancers, general sellers, and entrepreneurs or business owners, which were registered before March 7 last year, would be moved to the new service.
However, the users would be required to verify their identities via NDID first. NDID is a Thai platform for digital user identity authentication, and it would require Thai national ID cards. Users who have Thai ID cards can register via Thai mobile banking applications or process it at their branches.
SOURCE: Blognone | The Matter | Workpoint Today | Amarin TV
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Court sentences police for torturing teenager
Sea view condos in Phuket you can rent for $1500 and less
On top of fire this week, Bangkok’s Chinatown deals with house collapse
Regents Pattaya: First International School in Thailand to be accredited with the Wellbeing Award for Schools
Police close joints on Khao San Road for selling cannabis without a licence
Songhla food festival hopes to draw tourists with its Hat Yai fried chicken
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Thailand’s magical festivals, but which one is the best?
Malaysian arrested in Bangkok for wildlife trafficking, claims he came for cannabis
Gold snatcher on the loose in central Thailand
PayPal Thailand back this year for those with Thai ID Cards
Chon Buri police stop former military sergeant from jumping off school roof
Thai PM tells nation to buckle up for ‘winds of change’
Norwegian man stabs himself in Pattaya hotel
19 year old Australian falls to his death at a Phuket hotel
Chiang Mai protestors send Prayut a message, despite thousands of police
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Pattaya bans local vendors from Na Jomtien Beach
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Foreign sex pest caught assaulting Thai beauty contestant
-
Business1 day ago
Thai Airways has sold 11 of its old aircraft, 26 to go
-
Crime1 day ago
More than 100 foreigners in Phuket swindled by visa agency
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
-
Crime2 days ago
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai health chief received special drug due to obesity, not privilege
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
-
360 Reviews1 hour ago
The best honeymoon resorts in Phuket for 2022
Recent comments: