EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand

An electronic dance music festival with a Halloween theme is coming up in Thailand’s central province of Nonthaburi. The festival, called “Oh My Ghost: The Freakiest Music Festival,” will feature both Thai and international EDM DJs, including DJ Marshmello.

According to the festival’s website, the festival will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 4pm-11pm at Thunder Dome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. Tickets can be bought through the website, or the phone app The Concert. A post on the festival’s Facebook page lists the different prices for regular tickets, pre-sale tickets, early bird tickets, VIP tickets, and Non-alcohol zone (Under 20) tickets. All 3,000 Early Bird tickets available have been sold out, according to Nation Thailand.



People 15-19 years old can purchase “Under 20” tickets and can go to a non-alcoholic zone at the stadium cordoned off specifically for teens.

The co-CEO of event management firm CMO PCL told the press yesterday that his company is aiming to bring concerts and music festivals back to Thailand. The co-CEO, Ariya Banomyong, said he expects some 20,000 Thais and foreign fans to attend the event, and attendees will be required to link their vaccine passports to their e-tickets.

Managing director Chatchaval Teened said the event will feature a 360-degree centre stage and a jumbotron that will make the stage visible from every direction.

Other EDM DJs the concert will feature are: Mavinz1r, Pixzy, Limeslight, Juicy M, Tokyo Machine, ARMHMR, and Whatsonot.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand