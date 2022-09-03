Central Thailand
EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand
An electronic dance music festival with a Halloween theme is coming up in Thailand’s central province of Nonthaburi. The festival, called “Oh My Ghost: The Freakiest Music Festival,” will feature both Thai and international EDM DJs, including DJ Marshmello.
According to the festival’s website, the festival will be held on Sunday, September 25, from 4pm-11pm at Thunder Dome Stadium in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. Tickets can be bought through the website, or the phone app The Concert. A post on the festival’s Facebook page lists the different prices for regular tickets, pre-sale tickets, early bird tickets, VIP tickets, and Non-alcohol zone (Under 20) tickets. All 3,000 Early Bird tickets available have been sold out, according to Nation Thailand.
People 15-19 years old can purchase “Under 20” tickets and can go to a non-alcoholic zone at the stadium cordoned off specifically for teens.
The co-CEO of event management firm CMO PCL told the press yesterday that his company is aiming to bring concerts and music festivals back to Thailand. The co-CEO, Ariya Banomyong, said he expects some 20,000 Thais and foreign fans to attend the event, and attendees will be required to link their vaccine passports to their e-tickets.
Managing director Chatchaval Teened said the event will feature a 360-degree centre stage and a jumbotron that will make the stage visible from every direction.
Other EDM DJs the concert will feature are: Mavinz1r, Pixzy, Limeslight, Juicy M, Tokyo Machine, ARMHMR, and Whatsonot.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
Officials bust hundreds of Chiang Rai teens drinking underage
Should monks be fit? Pics of monks in gym stir online anger
LTR visa: will the benefits lure expats to drive the economy?
EDM music festival coming up in central Thailand
23rd victim dies as a result of the Mountain B Pub fire
Elderly monk killed in Chon Buri temple fire
Thai Racing Champions Journey to the Top feat. Sandy Stuvik | Thaiger Podcast Ep.5
Burmese junta sentences former UK ambassador to 1 year in prison
How to plan a destination wedding in Phuket 2022 – Step by Step
Thailand News Today | Why you should only use THIS taxi in Thailand
10 year old girl allegedly forced into child labour & abused by parents
North Korea throws shade at “US puppet” human rights leader
Elephant invades home and steals fermented fish in eastern Thailand
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
Boutique luxury hotel in Phuket you should book in 2022
Best things to do in Phuket for a memorable holiday
Hostels to book in Phuket for an affordable holiday in 2022
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
Bangkok nabs 60,000 snakes a year, 1 reported every 15 minutes
Fake flight tickets: woman scammed 100+ out of 11 million baht
Get freebies and special offers with this app launched by Tourism Authority of Thailand
Thailand ‘tourist tax’ to come into effect next year
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
Bangkok’s Yaowarat Rd is one of globe’s top 10 hippest places
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Anti-Corruption Deputy Secretary-General fired for corruption
Bangkok police fail to stop fight between rival schools
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of3 days ago
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
-
Thailand2 days ago
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
-
Thailand3 days ago
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
-
Phuket10 mins ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Phuket1 day ago
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
-
Thailand3 days ago
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100