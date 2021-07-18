Expats
Foreigners over 75 can get a vaccine at Bang Sue Bangkok
Foreigners of a certain age got some good news today as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that expats over 75 years old living in Thailand are now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok. The announcement made this evening goes into effect tomorrow when Bang Sue Central Station will begin to accept qualified foreigners living in Thailand for vaccination on a walk-in basis.
Previous vague announcements had said that vaccine opportunities for foreigners were coming soon and rumoured to begin at the end of the month, but this new policy is a welcomed chance for some expats to get vaccinated. Getting information has been almost as hard as getting a vaccine in Thailand, with numerous registration programs like Mor Prom and ThailandIntervac.com launched and often ending quickly amid confusion.
Many foreigners complained there was little vaccine information or instruction and registration was often a frenzy of whoever heard about it in time racing to grab one of the few available appointments during small registration windows. Different provinces had their own systems with varying levels of success for the applicants with some provinces never even creating a system for foreigners to register.
But now, for foreigners living in Thailand in the Bangkok area – now under strict dark red zone lockdown measures – who are 75 or older, the dream of getting a vaccine might now become a reality. The Director-General of the Department of Information serving as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlines the requirements and process of getting vaccinated.
The program starts tomorrow and runs from July 19 indefinitely at the Bang Sue Central Station in Bangkok at gates 2, 3, and 4. Operating hours are between 9 am and 4 pm daily. The vaccination centre strongly advises people to come early to avoid crowds.
To be eligible for a vaccine, foreigners must show proof that you are not a tourist but a resident foreigner in Thailand. A retirement or resident visa, a house registration, or a work permit are examples of what can prove your residency. Your passport will also be required. The offer is only available for those who have never been vaccinated before so anyone with 1 or 2 doses of another vaccine previously are ineligible.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Foreigners over 75 can get a vaccine at Bang Sue Bangkok
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
Despite ban, protests call for removal of PM for Covid-19 failure
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Dozens arrested in Phuket baccarat game, including local politician
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Poll: Covid-19 situation critical, government should help, not profit
LATEST: European flooding death toll exceeds 170
Government meeting to address rising Covid-19, action to take
3 more provinces to be maximum control zones, restrictions apply
Covid UPDATE: 11,397 new infections, provincial totals
Breakup goes south when girlfriend allegedly stabs boyfriend to death in Pattaya
Bangkok hospital suspends multiple services after 300 medics test positive for Covid
Royal Thai Navy goes ahead with plans to buy 2 submarines
Traditional Thai medicine “Fah Talai Jone” gains steam as a treatment, despite shaky scientific merit
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 11,397 new infections, daily news briefs
CCSA clarifies what shops can and can’t open in Bangkok
No foreign tourists to arrive tomorrow, the first day of “Samui Plus” reopening
Thailand News Today | Soft Samui launch, warning over Fake News, Only Fans disrupts girlie bars | July 14
Public warned about immigration police impersonators asking for bribes
Slow start for “Samui Plus” reopening, only 33 seats booked for this month
Officials argue most leaving Sandbox aren’t unhappy
First night of curfew: 299 arrested
Thai authorities crackdown on Covid-19 “fake news,” posters could face jail time
Concerns raised as Health Ministry appears to ignore WHO warning on mixing vaccines
Tuesday Covid Update: 8,685 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand monitoring Myanmar situation, will work to end conflict
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
42-billion-baht aid package to cushion the financial impact of Covid restrictions
Phuket finds another visitor has Covid, total now stands at 7
Vietnam considers strict regulations for social media live streaming
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime22 hours ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
- Thailand3 days ago
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE: 10,082 new infections, provincial numbers
- Bangkok1 day ago
Gatherings prohibited due to Covid-19 before planned protests
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With Covid-19, Tourism Ministry mulls new reopening strategy
Recent comments: