Foreigners over 75 can get a vaccine at Bang Sue Bangkok

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Vaccines for elderly foreigners are now available at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok. (via TheConversation)

Foreigners of a certain age got some good news today as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that expats over 75 years old living in Thailand are now eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangkok. The announcement made this evening goes into effect tomorrow when Bang Sue Central Station will begin to accept qualified foreigners living in Thailand for vaccination on a walk-in basis.

Previous vague announcements had said that vaccine opportunities for foreigners were coming soon and rumoured to begin at the end of the month, but this new policy is a welcomed chance for some expats to get vaccinated. Getting information has been almost as hard as getting a vaccine in Thailand, with numerous registration programs like Mor Prom and ThailandIntervac.com launched and often ending quickly amid confusion.

Many foreigners complained there was little vaccine information or instruction and registration was often a frenzy of whoever heard about it in time racing to grab one of the few available appointments during small registration windows. Different provinces had their own systems with varying levels of success for the applicants with some provinces never even creating a system for foreigners to register.

But now, for foreigners living in Thailand in the Bangkok area – now under strict dark red zone lockdown measures – who are 75 or older, the dream of getting a vaccine might now become a reality. The Director-General of the Department of Information serving as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlines the requirements and process of getting vaccinated.

The program starts tomorrow and runs from July 19 indefinitely at the Bang Sue Central Station in Bangkok at gates 2, 3, and 4. Operating hours are between 9 am and 4 pm daily. The vaccination centre strongly advises people to come early to avoid crowds.

To be eligible for a vaccine, foreigners must show proof that you are not a tourist but a resident foreigner in Thailand. A retirement or resident visa, a house registration, or a work permit are examples of what can prove your residency. Your passport will also be required. The offer is only available for those who have never been vaccinated before so anyone with 1 or 2 doses of another vaccine previously are ineligible.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

