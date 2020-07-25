Connect with us

CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
With the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand under control and as the nation begins gradually reopening its borders, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday clarified the following guidelines on entering Thailand for travellers and non-Thai residents:

Before departure: Travellers must contact the Royal Thai Embassy or consulate to obtain an entry visa and a certificate of entry, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the urgency, need and reasons provided on the application form. Applications must include travel details, proof of health insurance with coverage of at least US$100,000, booking at an alternative state quarantine site and any other documents the CCSA may require. The approval process will take approximately 7 working days, and the applicant will be contacted when approved.

Day of travel: Travellers must carry a certificate of entry, health insurance, certificate of a Covid-19 test taken within a 72-hour period with a negative result and a fit-to-fly certificate.

Upon arrival: Travellers will undergo testing at the airport and be transferred to an alternative state quarantine site that has been booked in advance.

Required documents for:

  • Non-Thai Nationals, spouses, parents or children of Thai nationals: Certificate or evidence of family ties with the Thai national.
  • Non-Thais who have been permitted to reside in Thailand: Proof of residency in Thailand
  • Non-Thais who hold a work permit or have been granted permission to work in Thailand, along with their spouse and children: Work permit or letter of employment; Evidence of family ties (in the case of spouse and children)
  • Non-Thais who are students at educational establishments in Thailand that have been approved by Thai authorities, including their parents or guardians: Proof of student status or letter of acceptance from the educational institution; Proof of relationship with parents or guardians
  • Non-Thais in need of medical treatment in Thailand, except for treatment of Covid-19, including people accompanying them (not exceeding three persons). These tourists are only allowed to arrive by air…
  1. Evidence showing financial ability to bear medical expenses or equivalent documents
  2. Health insurance or other forms of insurance
  3. Letter from referring hospital in the country of origin stating reasons for medical treatment in Thailand
  4. Letter from the receiving hospital in Thailand accepting the applicant for treatment and confirmation of quarantine arrangements for the applicant and accompanying persons

For more information:

  • Covid-19 Information Centre hotline 1111
  • Department of Consular Affairs, Foreign Ministry TEL: (+662) 572 8442
  • Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand TEL: (+66) 2568 8800.
  • Department of Disease Control, Public Health Ministry at 1422, (+669) 6847 8209, (+669) 2726 0474
  • Immigration Bureau hotline 1178 or (+662) 287 3101

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Bobby M

    July 25, 2020 at 1:34 pm

    This equates to opening a border, but not opening a border.

    I sincerely hope that when you would like tourists to return and help to rebuild your, yes your economy. That you do not complicate it such as this, nor make it unnecessarily attract additional cost to those who wish to come. I fear that if you do, they will simply choose a different country to visit, slowing the recovery of your tourism economy to a walking pace.

    Just give some thought to the costs of what you are asking people to do. I love Thailand and The Thai people, I have visited multiple times a year for many years now. It’s time to support your visitors and reward their loyalty. Not reject them by creating hurdles and cost to people that have added to your economy and supported your economy for years.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24)

Jack Burton

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

COVID-19 update: 10 new imported cases including 6 returning soldiers (July 24) | The Thaiger

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today announced 10 new cases of the coronavirus discovered in the previous 24 hours, all returnees in state quarantine facilities. Spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said this morning the new cases include one returnee each from Sudan, Pakistan, Germany and the Netherlands, and 6 soldiers returning from joint military exercises in the US state of Hawaii. All are in state quarantine facilities and have had no contact with the general population The new infections bring the total number of cases in the country since the outbreak began to 3,279. Taweesilp said 3,107 patients had recovered, including […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA

Jack Burton

Published

1 day ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AFP

More than 6 months into the Covid-19 pandemic, the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines is urging governments around the region to ease what they view as unduly burdensome restrictions on international air travel and re-establish global connectivity with evidence-based measures to safeguard public health. The industry is taking initial steps toward restarting international operations by working closely with governments, health authorities and other stakeholders. Most international flights worldwide are still grounded by border closures and other travel restrictions, even though domestic lockdowns are gradually being eased. The economic consequences of such lockdowns are extensive and dire, with the travel and […]

Continue Reading

Tourism

Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Jeshoots.com on Unsplash

Thailand’s Tourism Minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakan, is once again floating the idea of ​​”travel bubbles” with low-risk countries after the plan was initially shelved by the Civil Aviation Regulator. The original plan had been to create travel pacts with countries deemed safe from the virus, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. However, a new spike in numbers in some partner countries meant the plan was postponed. By way of compromise, Pipat suggests a travel bubble could be created with safe cities and provinces in those countries, rather than the countries as a whole. He says domestic tourism alone is […]

Continue Reading
