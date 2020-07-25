CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand | The Thaiger

With the Covid-19 crisis in Thailand under control and as the nation begins gradually reopening its borders, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration yesterday clarified the following guidelines on entering Thailand for travellers and non-Thai residents:

Before departure: Travellers must contact the Royal Thai Embassy or consulate to obtain an entry visa and a certificate of entry, which will be considered on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the urgency, need and reasons provided on the application form. Applications must include travel details, proof of health insurance with coverage of at least US$100,000, booking at an alternative state quarantine site and any other documents the CCSA may require. The approval process will take approximately 7 working days, and the applicant will be contacted when approved.

Day of travel: Travellers must carry a certificate of entry, health insurance, certificate of a Covid-19 test taken within a 72-hour period with a negative result and a fit-to-fly certificate.

Upon arrival: Travellers will undergo testing at the airport and be transferred to an alternative state quarantine site that has been booked in advance.

Required documents for:

Non-Thai Nationals, spouses, parents or children of Thai nationals: Certificate or evidence of family ties with the Thai national.

Non-Thais who have been permitted to reside in Thailand: Proof of residency in Thailand

Non-Thais who hold a work permit or have been granted permission to work in Thailand, along with their spouse and children: Work permit or letter of employment; Evidence of family ties (in the case of spouse and children)

Non-Thais who are students at educational establishments in Thailand that have been approved by Thai authorities, including their parents or guardians: Proof of student status or letter of acceptance from the educational institution; Proof of relationship with parents or guardians

Non-Thais in need of medical treatment in Thailand, except for treatment of Covid-19, including people accompanying them (not exceeding three persons). These tourists are only allowed to arrive by air…

Evidence showing financial ability to bear medical expenses or equivalent documents Health insurance or other forms of insurance Letter from referring hospital in the country of origin stating reasons for medical treatment in Thailand Letter from the receiving hospital in Thailand accepting the applicant for treatment and confirmation of quarantine arrangements for the applicant and accompanying persons

For more information:

Covid-19 Information Centre hotline 1111

Department of Consular Affairs, Foreign Ministry TEL: (+662) 572 8442

(+662) 572 8442 Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand TEL: (+66) 2568 8800.

(+66) 2568 8800. Department of Disease Control, Public Health Ministry at 1422, (+669) 6847 8209, (+669) 2726 0474

Immigration Bureau hotline 1178 or (+662) 287 3101

