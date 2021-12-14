Sponsored
Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”
Press Release
During the prestigious Dot Property Thailand Awards held at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on November 18, 2021, Phuket’s own Zenithy Development took home the title of “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”
The Dot Property Awards, now in its sixth year, aims to award developers in Southeast Asia that stand out in categories such as design, innovation, and sustainability. Zenithy Development was one of the seven award winners in Thailand.
“We are very proud to win the first-ever award for our project and hope there will be many more to come,” said Ms Rinlaphat Jirakornthanawat, chief executive officer at Zenithy Development Company Limited.
Zenithy received the prestigious award just as phase one of their first project located at Soi Pasak 8 in Cherng Talay was about to sell out. Following the commencement of phase two of their mid-budget, high-quality luxury pool villas, they’ve announced plans to launch the “Zenithy Luxe” project nearby, consisting of larger and more luxurious villas. The company will take advantage of their significant momentum with yet another project to be launched shortly thereafter since they are not a team to stay idle.
Zenithy’s strategy has been to identify the sweet spot where quality, luxury, and affordability all combine to create highly desirable family-sized homes in a prime location. Value for investment, a friendly and livable neighbourhood, gorgeous mountain views, and proximity to amenities and beaches has proved to be a wildly successful recipe.
Ms Rinlaphat, a Chiang Mai native with an MBA from Ramkhamhaeng University, moved to Phuket more than 20 years ago. Following a successful career as a real estate agent on the island, she launched Zenithy Development in 2018. Leveraging her hands-on experience and thorough knowledge of the regional real estate market, she constructed a clear vision that paved the way for the first phase of Zenithy Villas.
Zenithy strives to blend contemporary stylish interior design and architecture to create practical, livable, and beautiful dwellings. Their private pool villas incorporate intuitive design with the practical use of space and high-quality finishes exhibiting a perfect balance of classic and modern elements. The project stands out as being more than a venture embarked on for the sole purpose of financial gain. Instead, building her experience from the ground up Ms Rinlaphat sees the company and its developments as more of a point of pride, a result of her hard-gained knowledge and curated, focused team.
Earning the Dot Property Award helps to further bolster Zenithy Development’s commitment to quality and solidify its standing as one of the leading developers in Phuket.
For more information on Zenithy Development, you can click HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pressures the public to get vaccinated before the New Year
Passenger train bombed in Thailand’s Deep South, 3 injured
Thailand’s 16th Annual PropertyGuru Award Winners
Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”
New Year’s events under “Covid Free” measures, attendees must be vaccinated
Thailand to reopen Malaysian border crossings under Test & Go in mid-January
The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui
Airlines want ‘visa waiver’ & no more red zones | Thailand Top Stories
No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
French man arrested after 2 years of cheating many Thai women
UPDATE: Huge soapy massage ‘club’ in Bangkok bought within 24 hours of being up for sale
Chiang Mai street vendor with busty top files sexual harassment complaint with police
470 million baht “soapy” massage venue and business up for sale in Bangkok
Thailand News Today | Omicron to dominate, Soapy massage parlor for sale! | Dec 8
Expat gets hit in the head at Bangkok zoo, apparently for taking his mask off to eat
168 Thai soldiers apparently forced to finish masturbating before showering
Thai PM says another national lockdown “unlikely” despite Omicron variant
Top US scientist says Omicron “almost certainly” no more severe than Delta
Former “Lord of Soapy Massage” says old prostitution is over
Thai tourists prepare for long weekend, Jailed for hunting wildlife | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.149
Thailand Top Stories | New Omicron cases in Thailand? More flights for Phuket | Dec 9
Laos to reopen to fully vaccinated international tourists in 2022
Lab tests show 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine can neutralise Omicron variant
More and more digital nomads choose Phuket for a “workation”
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Top 5 dental clinics by Dental Corporations PLC in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Monday’s CCSA meeting to announce further easing of restrictions
- Thailand4 days ago
Key info for those planning to retire in Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
Family pleas for help repatriating British man who died in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
What vaccines and mixing is accepted to enter Thailand now?
- Thailand5 hours ago
Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pfizer kids’ vaccines and booster shots available in Phuket next week
- Bangkok1 day ago
Indian actress almost denied entry at Bangkok airport for not having a printed document