Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”

Press Release

During the prestigious Dot Property Thailand Awards held at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on November 18, 2021, Phuket’s own Zenithy Development took home the title of “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”

The Dot Property Awards, now in its sixth year, aims to award developers in Southeast Asia that stand out in categories such as design, innovation, and sustainability. Zenithy Development was one of the seven award winners in Thailand.

“We are very proud to win the first-ever award for our project and hope there will be many more to come,” said Ms Rinlaphat Jirakornthanawat, chief executive officer at Zenithy Development Company Limited.

Zenithy received the prestigious award just as phase one of their first project located at Soi Pasak 8 in Cherng Talay was about to sell out. Following the commencement of phase two of their mid-budget, high-quality luxury pool villas, they’ve announced plans to launch the “Zenithy Luxe” project nearby, consisting of larger and more luxurious villas. The company will take advantage of their significant momentum with yet another project to be launched shortly thereafter since they are not a team to stay idle.

Zenithy’s strategy has been to identify the sweet spot where quality, luxury, and affordability all combine to create highly desirable family-sized homes in a prime location. Value for investment, a friendly and livable neighbourhood, gorgeous mountain views, and proximity to amenities and beaches has proved to be a wildly successful recipe.

Ms Rinlaphat, a Chiang Mai native with an MBA from Ramkhamhaeng University, moved to Phuket more than 20 years ago. Following a successful career as a real estate agent on the island, she launched Zenithy Development in 2018. Leveraging her hands-on experience and thorough knowledge of the regional real estate market, she constructed a clear vision that paved the way for the first phase of Zenithy Villas.

Zenithy strives to blend contemporary stylish interior design and architecture to create practical, livable, and beautiful dwellings. Their private pool villas incorporate intuitive design with the practical use of space and high-quality finishes exhibiting a perfect balance of classic and modern elements. The project stands out as being more than a venture embarked on for the sole purpose of financial gain. Instead, building her experience from the ground up Ms Rinlaphat sees the company and its developments as more of a point of pride, a result of her hard-gained knowledge and curated, focused team.

Earning the Dot Property Award helps to further bolster Zenithy Development’s commitment to quality and solidify its standing as one of the leading developers in Phuket.

For more information on Zenithy Development, you can click HERE