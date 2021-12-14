Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Sponsored

Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Home in Phuket

Press Release

During the prestigious Dot Property Thailand Awards held at the Park Hyatt Bangkok on November 18, 2021, Phuket’s own Zenithy Development took home the title of “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”

The Dot Property Awards, now in its sixth year, aims to award developers in Southeast Asia that stand out in categories such as design, innovation, and sustainability. Zenithy Development was one of the seven award winners in Thailand.

Zenithy awarded "Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket." | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Home in Phuket

“We are very proud to win the first-ever award for our project and hope there will be many more to come,” said Ms Rinlaphat Jirakornthanawat, chief executive officer at Zenithy Development Company Limited.

Zenithy received the prestigious award just as phase one of their first project located at Soi Pasak 8 in Cherng Talay was about to sell out. Following the commencement of phase two of their mid-budget, high-quality luxury pool villas, they’ve announced plans to launch the “Zenithy Luxe” project nearby, consisting of larger and more luxurious villas. The company will take advantage of their significant momentum with yet another project to be launched shortly thereafter since they are not a team to stay idle.

Zenithy awarded "Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket." | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Home in Phuket

Zenithy’s strategy has been to identify the sweet spot where quality, luxury, and affordability all combine to create highly desirable family-sized homes in a prime location. Value for investment, a friendly and livable neighbourhood, gorgeous mountain views, and proximity to amenities and beaches has proved to be a wildly successful recipe.

Ms Rinlaphat, a Chiang Mai native with an MBA from Ramkhamhaeng University, moved to Phuket more than 20 years ago. Following a successful career as a real estate agent on the island, she launched Zenithy Development in 2018. Leveraging her hands-on experience and thorough knowledge of the regional real estate market, she constructed a clear vision that paved the way for the first phase of Zenithy Villas.

Zenithy strives to blend contemporary stylish interior design and architecture to create practical, livable, and beautiful dwellings. Their private pool villas incorporate intuitive design with the practical use of space and high-quality finishes exhibiting a perfect balance of classic and modern elements. The project stands out as being more than a venture embarked on for the sole purpose of financial gain. Instead, building her experience from the ground up Ms Rinlaphat sees the company and its developments as more of a point of pride, a result of her hard-gained knowledge and curated, focused team.

Zenithy awarded "Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket." | News by Thaiger

Photo Via: Home in Phuket

Earning the Dot Property Award helps to further bolster Zenithy Development’s commitment to quality and solidify its standing as one of the leading developers in Phuket.

For more information on Zenithy Development, you can click HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

Thailand's largest online portal for news and information.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pressures the public to get vaccinated before the New Year
South2 hours ago

Passenger train bombed in Thailand’s Deep South, 3 injured
Events2 hours ago

Thailand’s 16th Annual PropertyGuru Award Winners
Sponsored4 hours ago

Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

New Year’s events under “Covid Free” measures, attendees must be vaccinated
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand to reopen Malaysian border crossings under Test & Go in mid-January
Events4 hours ago

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Airlines want ‘visa waiver’ & no more red zones | Thailand Top Stories
Krabi4 hours ago

No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Tourism5 hours ago

Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
World13 hours ago

Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending