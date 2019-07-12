Scorpions, tuk tuks and plates of Pad Thai – Miss Grand Thailand costume competition | The Thaiger

From Wild Boars, scorpions, tuk tuks, plates of Pad Thai and black panthers, the costume designers have not held back in the year’s Miss Grand Thailand competition.

The 77 Thai provinces have been represented by the contestants in the 2019 Miss Grand Thailand costume competition. The national costume part of the competition was held on July 13 in Bangkok.

Ten of the best went into a preliminary final last night and the winner will be selected and announced at the Bitek Bang Na Hall tomorrow night.

The winner will go to Venezuela in October to be a contestant in the Miss Grand International – one of 90 contestants expected to participate in the international beauty pageant there.

Some of the costumes were spectacular to say the least. Many of the complex and detailed costumes appear to have been designed by engineering departments rather than costume designers. Here are some of The Thaiger’s favourites.

Good luck to the final winners as they head off to Venezuela (of ALL places!!). We think the winner should win an appointment with a chiropractor to fix their necks and backs after dragging around some of these elaborate, and heavy, outfits.

PHOTOS: Miss Grand Thailand Facebook page