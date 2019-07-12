Thailand’s Health Ministry doubts Aussie couple’s claim about parasite in Pad Thai | The Thaiger

Hot News
Thailand’s Health Ministry doubts Aussie couple’s claim about parasite in Pad Thai
Thai PBS reports that Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health says “there is a very slim chance that a person could contract Dientamoeba Fragilis”, a dangerous parasite, from eating a plate of Pad Thai, as claimed by an Australian Perth couple.
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017.
Doctors in Australia tried to diagnose their illness and tests eventually revealed the presence of Dientamoeba Fragilis, which the couple claim was ingested with a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an “upmarket food court” whilst staying at Kata Beach, Phuket (without naming the food court).
However, Dr. Rungruang Kitphadee, an advisor attached to the Public Health Ministry, says inspectors from the Disease Control Department had been sent to Phuket and neighbouring provinces to investigate.
Citing statistics for the past three years, he says there was not a single case of any patients contracting Dientamoeba Fragilis in Phuket, adding that it is almost impossible that the parasite came from Pad Thai because the noodles are fried.
Meanwhile, Associate Professor Ong-art Mahitthikorn, a parasite specialist at Mahidol University, said that the parasite can be found anywhere in the world, including Thailand, but it won’t be found in well-cooked food. He also ruled out the possibility that the parasite would remain in the body for two years, noting that the parasite would be discharged from the body of a healthy person.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth say they suffered the effects of a rogue Pad Thai
Avani Hotels and Resorts re-brands two resorts in Krabi
PHOTO: Klong Dao Beach, Krabi, home for one of the new ‘Avani’ brand hotels
Two new hotels are on the way for Krabi under the Avani Hotels & Resorts brand.
Avani Hotels & Resorts have signed up two new resort hotels in Krabi, marking the brand’s continued growth in Thailand. The existing resorts will undergo renovations to bring the properties in line with Avani standards which offer guests “buzzy social spaces and stylish guest rooms”.
The two hotels will be fully rebranded as Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, set to launch by the middle of next year, and Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort, which will open its doors under the new branding later this year in time for the forthcoming high season.
“We are extremely excited to include Krabi in our portfolio as the Avani brand expands further through such agreements with trusted partners within Thailand,” said Javier Pardo, Vice President of Operations for Avani Hotels & Resorts.
Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort will boast 83 rooms nestled within wooded parklands, offering sea views from its gentle hills with direct access to a secluded white sand beach adjacent to the renowned Klong Dao Beach. The island is just 70 km south of Krabi International Airport and can be accessed via a 15 minute ferry crossing from the mainland.
Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort will overlook the popular Ao Nang Beach with vistas of the nearby limestone cliffs and sea views punctuated by spectacular islands on the horizon. The 178 key property will feature contemporary design, new dining experience and an AvaniSPA relaxation facility.
Located just 35 minutes from the Krabi International Airport, guests can easily escape to the popular Ao Nang or Railay beach as well as the outlying islands while staying at the resort.
The newly rebranded resorts will bring the total number of Avani properties in Thailand to nine after Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok, set to open in July 2019.
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
Translated from Manager Online | PHOTO: Surin Beach, Phuket
Quoting a leading hotelier, Manager Online says it was obvious that tourism in Phuket was “going down the pan”.
Manager Online has penned a doomsday article about Phuket’s tourism, saying… “it was obvious to anyone that tourism had been in decline for years with less tourists and less revenue. But why is this?”
Manager Online spoke to Kongsak Phupongsakorn, head of the Thai Hotels Association, Southern Thailand. Kongsak said that June was always the worst month for tourism with it being low season but that “this year was terrible”.
Yesterday a tourism official in Pattaya also admitted to a 20-30% reduction year-on-year for June. Read that story HERE.
Kongsak reports similar figures for Phuket.
“There are hopes that Asian and Australian travellers will take up some of the slack in July and August. But that is all they are, hopes. Most people are expecting July to be just as bad as June.”
Kongsak gave a number of reasons such as the sluggish world economy that sees people travelling and spending less.
“The trade war between the US and China is also affecting investment. Investors as well as tourists themselves are running scared.”
Kongsak also laid part of the blame for the situation in Phuket fairly and squarely with the Thais themselves. He said that the the unpredictable and unclear political situation was scaring people. Continuing uncertainty and the long process in forming a new government has been terrible for tourism. He says this has led to a lack of coherent policy regarding tourism.
Kongsak says that safety concerns of tourists had not been properly addressed leading to a lack of confidence.
For years the tourist market in Phuket saw sustained growth that promoted a building boom of hotels. But the increase – that saw tourism rise from 9 million visitors a year to 14 million within five years – has not been maintained.
Hotels with new facilities have no guests to fill them and investors are not getting expected returns. More rooms and more restaurants has meant more competition.
Kongsak says that in an effort to woo tourists, hotels in Phuket are offering rooms at up to 50% less than they did in the low season last year.
SOURCE: Manager Online | ThaiVisa
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years
The Thai Bureau of Epidemiology, at the Department of Disease Control, reports that there have been 44,671 cases of dengue fever reported in the country, the highest number in five years, indicating that there have been 67.62 dengue patients in every 100,000 of the Thai population, which is 1.6 times higher than last year. The numbers take into account 2019 up to July 9.
Thai PBS reports that the disease has caused the deaths of 62 patients, with a concentration in North-eastern Thailand.
• There were 19,858 cases of dengue in the north-east, or 90.4 people in every 100,000 of the population of the North-eastern provinces, with 28 reported deaths.
• In the South there were 6,504 cases, or 69.41, in every 100,000 people with 11 fatalities.
• There have been 12,918 cases, or 57.92 in every 100,000 people, with 19 fatalities in the Central region
• There have been 5,391 cases, or 43.41 in every 100,000 people, with 4 fatalities in the North.
Most patients were aged 5-14, followed by those 15-34 years old and then birth-4 years, respectively. There were some clear commonalities in the deaths – living in communities with dengue patients, self-treatment using non-prescription medicines from local shops, not reporting to a doctor or hospital in time, or receiving NSAID and steroid injections.
The Department of Disease Control says local communities must take precautions, such as the use of mosquito nets for sleeping or resting, clearing stagnant water and using mosquito repellent. Teachers at the Ban Nong Kwoung School in Sakhon Nakhon province have even set up mosquito nets in classes to protect students.
Original story: Thai PBS
Tips for avoiding dengue fever HERE.
